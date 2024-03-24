Northern US braces for weekend storms as heavy rain causes major delays at New York airports





A powerful weather system hits the tri-state area with heavy rain and strong winds Saturday as a fast-moving storm blankets northern New England with snow.

A flood watch went into effect Saturday morning for the New York metropolitan area, central and southern New Jersey. The storm could dump up to 4 inches of rain on parts of the region.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the afternoon and early evening, and minor flooding to low-lying areas such as roads and construction sites is possible.

Isolated flooding is also expected Saturday evening and Sunday.

The New York area is also under a wind advisory, with winds of up to 25 mph expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency warned that winds of this speed could cause flying debris, power outages and send unsecured objects flying through the air.

Even stronger wind gusts, 45 to 50 mph, are expected.

Weather conditions are causing significant delays at New York airports. Arrivals at John F. Kennedy International Airport are delayed an average of three hours starting at 5 p.m. EDT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A traffic management program is in effect at La Guardia Airport, delaying some arriving and departing flights.

Philadelphia has already surpassed a record for daily precipitation and is experiencing its wettest March day since 1872, with 3.06 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere, a fast-moving storm dumps snow on parts of northern New England. More than 30 million people from the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest to New England and the central Great Lakes are under winter warning.

Light to moderate snow is expected for the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes, where 2 to 7 inches will fall. In the northern New England region, snowfall of up to 12 to 18 inches is expected.

Maine's emergency management agency said the storm could bring the heaviest snowfall of the season and urged motorists to use caution.

Mixed precipitation in some areas will make travel conditions particularly dangerous, the agency said in an article on X. Check conditions in your local forecast.

In the Twin Cities area, the storm could bring more than 12 inches. Combined with an accumulation of 2.9 inches from a snowstorm Thursday night and Friday morning, snow totals could exceed the 14.3 inches that fell during the previous season.

