Northeast US hit by mix of wind, rain, sleet and heavy snow on first weekend of spring

It may officially be spring, but New England and surrounding areas are facing a combination of wintry weather across the region on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in some areas, as well as rain , wind and possible flooding in southern regions and along the coast.

In Maine, the National Weather Service warned of a treacherous day of travel with increased ice formation inland from the coast, in addition to snow or sleet that has already fallen.

Farther inland, forecasters are predicting between one and two feet of snow in Maine's western mountains and northern areas and in the White Mountains, according to Maura Casey, the weather service's senior forecaster, based in Gray, Maine.

In the Lake District from New Hampshire to Maine, totals are expected to be slightly lower, six inches to a foot, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

“There's a pretty steep cutoff with lower amounts near the coast and higher amounts in the mountains,” Casey said.

In Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the storm is expected to remain largely a rain event, with some freezing precipitation early in the day in western and central Massachusetts before transitioning to full rain .

The heaviest rain is expected during the late afternoon and evening, extending over Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and over Rhode Island and the Eastern Massachusetts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Rain could persist on Cape Cod and Nantucket until midnight.

“Dry weather overnight will give way to sunshine,” said Frank Nocera, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts. Despite the sun, Sunday is expected to be windy with temperatures cooler than the average for late March, he said.

The storm is expected to have completely left the New England region by Sunday morning.

There is a risk of flooding throughout the region, including far southern New Hampshire, where morning snow and sleet could clog storm drains due to heavier rain this afternoon, according to the meteorological service.

Rain could also cause rivers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts to flood. The weather service also issued flood warnings throughout Connecticut and parts of New York.

The storm comes at the end of the winter season in parts of the Northeast, including Boston, which have seen little snow and warmer temperatures.

The blast of snow and freezing rain in northern New England came after parts of Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin received winter weather advisories earlier in the week.

Spring follows a wild winter, with record heat in February allowing golf in Wisconsin and outdoor food trucks in Minnesota.

