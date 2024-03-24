New government spending bill bans U.S. embassies from flying the Pride flag





Included in the massive government funding plan signed by President Biden on Saturday is a provision banning the flying of LGBTQ pride flags over U.S. embassies. But even on the same day that Mr. Biden signed the agreement, the White House pledged to work to repeal the provision.

The ban was one of several side issues included in the mammoth $1.2 trillion package to fund the government through September, which was passed early Saturday, shortly after the midnight deadline.

As Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, a conservative Christian, rushed to secure votes to pass the bill in his chamber, he reportedly touted the pride flag ban as a reason to which his party is expected to support the bill, the Daily Beast reported.

The White House said Saturday it would seek a way to repeal the ban on flying the rainbow flag, which celebrates the movement for LGBTQ equality.

“Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keeping government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” a White House statement said, adding that the president “is committed to fighting to LGBTQI+ equality at home and abroad. “

The White House said that while it had not been able to block the flag proposal, it had “succeeded in defeating more than 50 other policies attacking the LGBTQI+ community that congressional Republicans had attempted to insert into the legislation”.

An American flag and a Pride flag are pictured on the American embassy in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2022. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The law signed by Mr. Biden states that no U.S. funding can be used to “fly or display any flag over a U.S. Department of State facility” other than U.S. or other related flags to the government, or the flags supporting prisoners of war. soldiers missing in action, hostages and Americans wrongly imprisoned.

But even if such flags cannot be flown “above” U.S. embassies, that does not mean they are flown elsewhere on embassy grounds or inside offices, the camp argued. Biden.

“This will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or celebrate Pride,” the White House said, referring to the month, usually June, when LGBTQ and other events.

The Biden administration has strongly defended LGBTQ rights. In a dramatic change from the Trump administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken not only authorized but encouraged U.S. missions to fly the rainbow flag during Pride Month.

Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo, an evangelical Christian, ordered that only the American flag be flown on embassy flagpoles.

In 2015, former President Barack Obama's administration lit up the White House in rainbow colors — delighting liberals and infuriating some conservatives — as it celebrated the Supreme Court's historic decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the UNITED STATES.

