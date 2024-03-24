Revealed: British-funded French forces are putting migrants' lives at risk with small boat tactics | Immigration and Asylum





French police, funded by the British government, have intercepted small boats in the strait, putting the lives of vulnerable migrants at risk, using tactics that search and rescue experts say could result in mass casualties.

Shocking new evidence obtained by the Observer, Lighthouse Reports, Le Monde and Der Spiegel reveals for the first time that French maritime police physically forced small boats to change maneuvers, known as retreats, to prevent them from reaching British shores.

Newly obtained footage, leaked documents and eyewitness accounts show French authorities used aggressive tactics, including circling migrant boats and allowing waves to flood them. ramming small boats while threatening passengers with large pepper spray tanks; They drill holes in boats already at sea, forcing migrants to swim back to shore.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop migrants crossing the Channel. Photo: Reuters

French authorities previously rejected Britain's request to intercept it at sea, saying it violated international maritime law. But evidence suggests the use of these tactics has been increasing since last summer.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop boats crossing the Channel and pledged hundreds of millions of pounds to France to pay for more surveillance and border guards to stop people traveling. The government's Secure Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was defeated multiple times in the Senate on Wednesday, delaying the prime minister's plan to delay flights to Kigali until after Easter.

Ministers claim the legislation will act as a deterrent to anyone crossing the Channel from northern France to the UK. The first video obtained and verified for this investigation shows a police boat in Dunkirk Harbor circling near a small boat carrying about 25 people, creating a wake that flooded the boat.

The police boat is seen advancing towards the ship at high speed, then turning sharply, creating waves, and then returning again. Migrants are seen wearing foam-wrapped life jackets and attempting to pump out water using their shoes.

Sources confirmed that the police patrol boat used to carry out the operation shown in the video was purchased by French authorities with funds provided by the British government under the Sandhurst Treaty, a border security agreement between the two countries signed at the Royal Military Academy in 2018.

A search and rescue expert who watched the video said, “This is the same textbook backlash we see in Greece.” Just that one maneuver can cause mass casualties. The water is deep enough to drown. I've seen this happen many times in the central Mediterranean, but this is the first time I've seen it happen in the Channel.

Previous evidence has shown that the Greek coastguard forced boats carrying migrants back to Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea, in some cases steering them around at high speeds to create waves.

Two senior British Border Force sources confirmed that this tactic could lead to multiple deaths and injuries. For blades [of the French boat] A Border Force official said any contact with the vessel would be immediately cut down.

Another thing is collision. The weight and force of that belly can push it straight up over the tops of your ribs. It will knock passengers down, render them unconscious and plunge them into the water. It can potentially lead to death. I can't believe any sailor could tolerate something like that.

Maritime experts added that they would be very surprised if the Border Force and HM Coast Guard were not aware that these tactics were being used. One person added: 100% someone high up must know this.

In a second video, French gendarmerie officers drive alongside small boats in speedboats about 12 miles off the French coast and threaten to use large tanks of pepper spray on boats carrying migrants. They then push the vessel into a smaller boat. They don't even know if there are asthmatics or pregnant women using pepper spray, Border Patrol officials said. It can really harm people.

As evidence of the third evacuation attempt, a complaint submitted by French Customs and Coast Guard officers to the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor alleges that on August 11, 2023, police ordered a crew from the National Society of Marine Salvage (SNSM) to drill a hole. A small ship that has already set sail. In an email seen by the investigation, complainant Rmi Vandeplanque said the SNSM crew clearly refused to do this, adding that the risk of drowning if they did so was clear and imminent.

Testimony from several sources aboard a small boat bound for England supports claims that French police used such tactics. There were four of them. [French gendarmes] On the boat, a man from India said: They circled the boat, steamed it, and sailed away. We had to swim for about 10 minutes. We almost died. On February 9, 2024, the man filed a complaint with the French Human Rights Ombudsman. The incident is under investigation.

French Home Office sources described the British government's daily pressure on the French maritime police to prevent the departure of small boats, with one French official describing the pressure as intense and unrelenting.

Another senior civil servant, who served until the end of 2020, added: As far as the British were concerned, the ship had to be captured at sea. They sometimes claimed it.

Last September, then-immigration secretary Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons that France clearly needs to do more for us and said authorities were willing to block him on a recent visit to Belgium. Water small boat leaving the shore. He added: It has proven decisive. Small boats leaving Belgian waters are now extremely rare, so it is an approach the French are encouraged to follow.

During a visit to the Greek island of Samos in August 2021, then-Home Secretary Priti Patel went on patrol with the Greek Coast Guard, which has been known to launch aggressive counterattacks in the Aegean Sea.

A Home Office source with knowledge of the trip said she returned rejuvenated. They were very aggressive, had a high detection success rate, and were quick to deal with. [asylum seekers]. She liked their stance on protecting the border and cooperating with the military, but there was a perception that much of this was illegal in Britain.

Since 2014, the UK has allocated more than 700 million people to France to prevent illegal migration.

At the March 2023 summit, Sunak announced that Britain would give France 500 million meters over three years to fund additional border guards, new detention facilities and equipment including video surveillance cameras, drones and night vision binoculars. I did.

According to several sources in the French Interior Ministry, the package marked a turning point. A senior official said this had effectively put the relationship between the two countries on a contractual basis.

Last month, the UK signed a working agreement with European border agency Frontex to deploy UK Border Force officers to enhance intelligence sharing and coordinate responses across the channel.

A northern French prefecture contacted by the inquiry confirmed that a police boat had circled the dinghy and that the aim of its intervention was to dissuade passengers from accessing international waters, adding: Small boats using this maneuver were a deterrent. All the migrants were rescued and the smugglers were arrested.

A Home Office spokesperson said: Unacceptably high numbers of people are crossing the Channel and we will take all necessary steps to end these dangerous and deadly journeys. We continue to build on the success of last year, which saw arrivals fall by more than a third.

We are not only introducing stronger legislation and agreements with our international partners, but we are continuing to work closely with our French partners who are working tirelessly to save lives and stop boats.

Video shows French police threatening to use pepper spray on migrants at sea.

