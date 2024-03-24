A concert of attacks in Russia which left at least 133 dead following American warnings





Russian President Vladimir Putin told his country in a televised address on Saturday that 11 people had been arrested in connection with Friday's deadly attack on a popular concert hall in Moscow, including the four gunmen who opened fire , killing at least 133 people.

Putin claimed that the attackers tried to escape through Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window allowing them to cross the national border had been prepared by the Ukrainian side. Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the attack.

On Friday evening, men armed with automatic weapons attacked Crocus City Hall, a huge shopping and entertainment venue on the outskirts of Moscow, and set fire to the concert hall. The assault follows warnings from the US government this month about a planned terrorist attack in the Russian capital.

Russia's Investigative Committee said more bodies were discovered at the site on Saturday, adding that the death toll was expected to rise, with 16 of the 107 victims hospitalized in serious condition and 44 in serious condition.

Putin called the attack a planned and organized massacre of innocent and defenseless people, and he promised swift retaliation.

The criminals went in cold blood to deliberately kill and shoot at point-blank range our citizens and our children, as did the Nazis who committed massacres in the occupied territories. They planned to stage a demonstrative execution, a bloody act of intimidation, he said. All perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of this crime will be punished fairly and inevitably, whoever they are or whoever their leaders may be.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday night's attack, already one of the deadliest in modern Russian history, which left about 140,000 square feet of the Krasnogorsk site in flames, according to the service. Russian emergency. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, told the Washington Post that the United States had no reason to doubt the Islamic State's claims.

The commission of inquiry said the preliminary causes of death were gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation. The commission said the investigation was continuing at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry had identified 41 victims, mainly people aged 30 to 60.

Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services, reported that 28 bodies were found in one of the venue's toilets, including many mothers hugging their children, while 14 others were discovered in a emergency exit stairwell.

Footage posted on social media appears to show crowds of people fleeing gunfire at a popular Moscow theater on March 22. (Video: Telegram)

The attack, which indicates that Russia remains vulnerable to terrorist attacks, came just days after Putin's victory in a highly orchestrated election, which solidified his power as his war in Ukraine enters its third year.

Putin's speech was his first public statement after the attack. Before that, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the president wished everyone a recovery and thanked doctors, the Tass news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Putin spoke by telephone with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the two leaders reiterated their willingness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism. Lukashenko offered his condolences over the attack, Peskov added.

The U.S. government issued a public advisory to Americans in Russia on March 7 describing the risk of a planned terrorist attack in Moscow potentially targeting large gatherings, including concerts, a National Security Council spokeswoman said Friday. Adrienne Watson, in a press release.

The U.S. government also shared this information with Russian authorities, consistent with its long-standing duty to warn, Watson said.

The warning was based, in part, on intelligence reports about possible activities in Russia by the Islamic State of Khorasan, the Islamic State's Afghan and Pakistani branch, two U.S. officials who also spoke on condition of anonymity. Other Western embassies have echoed this warning.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, denied responsibility for Friday's attack, writing on social media that Ukraine certainly had nothing to do with the shootings/explosions and that not everything in this war was will decide that on the battlefield.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency blamed the operation on Russian security services and said they would likely use the fallout to build support for their war in Ukraine and possibly launch a second wave of mobilization.

Accusations of responsibility grew in the wake of the attack, with several senior Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, appearing to blame kyiv and threatening severe reprisals.

Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev called for a nuclear strike on Friday.

Let's give the Ukrainian civilian population 48 hours to leave the cities and finally end this war with the victorious defeat of the enemy. Using all forces and means, Malofeev wrote on Telegram.

The public relations office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday that the attackers intended to cross the border into Ukraine, where they had contacts.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Post that warnings had been circulating before Friday's attack, which he linked to the massive barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine Friday morning. Attacks on regions of Ukraine targeted key energy infrastructure, knocked out power in several places and killed at least five people.

Today's attack on the Ukrainian energy system, Ukrainian cities and the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall are elements of a single plan and a single operation, Yussov said .

Videos from Friday, verified by The Post, show four men in camouflage entering a large venue before the start of a sold-out concert and opening fire, as well as shooters firing bullets inside a concert hall thick with smoke. Other images show numerous bodies sprawled on the ground.

Videos shared on Russian Telegram channels and verified by The Post show four men in camouflage entering a large room and opening fire on people. (Video: Joe Snell, Jon Gerberg, Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)

Speaking at a news conference Friday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby called the footage horrific and difficult to watch.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres condemned today's terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms and expressed his sincere condolences, his spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called Friday's attack a terrible tragedy on Telegram and wrote that all sporting, cultural and public events in Moscow would be canceled over the weekend.

Opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya, whose husband and staunch Putin critic Alexei Navalny died last month in a Russian penal colony, called the attack a nightmare.

Everyone involved in this crime must be found and held accountable, she said.

Makeshift memorials and billboards with a single candle and the words We Mourn appeared in cities and highways across Russia to mark Friday's attack. People lined up across the capital on Saturday to donate blood. The Russian Foreign Ministry has ordered the lowering of flags on the buildings of Russian embassies abroad.

Putin called for a day of national mourning on Sunday.

Siobhn OGrady and Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.

