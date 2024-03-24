Ukraine receives more Stinger missiles from the United States at a key moment





BAKHMUT, UKRAINE – DECEMBER 29: Ukrainian soldiers are on standby with an American-made MANPAD Stinger… [+] (portable air defense system) on the front lines on December 29, 2022 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On March 12, the United States, relying on presidential withdrawal authority, announced a $300 million aid package to Ukraine. This aid program consists mainly of ammunition, which Ukraine desperately needs. It notably includes the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which are portable surface-to-air missiles. The timing of this delivery is crucial, as it coincides with a recent increase in Russian air operations. Russian aircraft are playing an important role in resuming the Russian offensive, providing support to ground forces as they break through Ukrainian defenses. So, for the Ukrainians to hold their territory, they must be able to shoot down Russian planes, hence the importance of Stinger missiles.

Developed by General Dynamics, the FIM-92 Stinger has been an integral part of the American military arsenal since 1981. Additionally, this system is a must-have for militaries around the world. These missiles use an infrared guidance system that tracks heat emitted by an aircraft engine, allowing them to lock onto targets with high precision. Although modern aircraft can deploy countermeasures to disrupt missile guidance systems, these measures are only partially effective due to the difficulty of masking the engine's large heat signature. The other advantage of the Stinger missile is its portability. The missile is contained in a 1.5m launch tube, with the entire assembly weighing approximately 15kg. A single soldier can carry it onto the battlefield and throw it at an opposing aircraft.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian military forces move American-made FIM-92 Stinger missiles, a portable missile… [+] air defense system (MANPADS), which functions as an infrared-guided surface-to-air missile (SAM), and the other military assistance shipped from Lithuania to Boryspil airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY /AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has a dwindling stockpile of Stinger missiles, having received the weapons under a number of previous aid programs. Before the war, the United States, the Netherlands, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany sent more than 2,000 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Ukraine received additional Stinger missiles under a number of subsequent aid programs. They used them extensively throughout the conflict, with several viral videos circulating on the internet showing Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian planes.

While Ukraine has other, more sophisticated air defense systems, Stinger missiles play another key role: they are portable and require minimal training. So they can be scattered across the battlefield. The current Ukrainian front is quite large, with Russian forces trying to gain points in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Additionally, a soldier carrying a Stinger missile is much more difficult to detect and target than larger air defense equipment.

The stockpile of Stinger missiles continues to decline due to intensified Russian air operations in recent months, as evidenced by the increasing number of downed Russian aircraft. Although Oryxspioenkop has reported only six Russian planes and one helicopter destroyed since the start of the year, the Ukrainians have claimed much higher numbers, including saying they shot down eleven Russian planes in 11 days in February. Either way, the Russians are losing planes. Despite the losses, the Russian army has a considerable number of aircraft that were underutilized before the start of the new Russian offensive.

LYMAN, UKRAINE – OCTOBER 05: A view of the destroyed SU-34 armored combat aircraft belonging to the Russian army… [+] after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the town of Lyman, Donetsk region (Donetsk oblast), Ukraine, October 5, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The growing role of Russian aircraft is likely linked to the network of obstacle belts, including minefields, that the Ukrainians have deployed to hamper Russian ground forces. These minefields are closely monitored by Ukrainian drones, which search for Russian units attempting to enter them. These breaching units are then destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, positioned out of range of Russian artillery to avoid counter-battery fire.

For Russian forces to pass through the minefields, they must neutralize either Ukrainian drones or artillery. Given advances in Ukrainian drone technology, the Russians appear to have chosen to target Ukrainian artillery using their aircraft. When Russian units approach a Ukrainian obstacle belt, they are accompanied by aircraft that seek out and strike Ukrainian artillery. Ukraine had planned a similar strategy when its own counter-offensive was blocked by Russian minefields; however, they lacked the necessary aircraft.

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – JULY 26: A Ukrainian soldier is seen with a Stinger missile at his… [+] infantry position towards Vuhledar as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, July 26, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The arrival of the Stinger missiles is at this stage crucial for the Ukrainians. When Russian aircraft provide close air support to their ground forces, they are particularly vulnerable to these missiles. Even though Russia's most sophisticated aircraft have countermeasures that could reduce the effectiveness of the Stinger missile, they must still maneuver to evade the surface-to-air missile. By performing evasive maneuvers, they will not be able to target Ukrainian artillery systems, temporarily putting them out of combat.

In this war of attrition, success depends on the ability to break through the adversary's defensive barrier belts. For the Russians to successfully breach the Ukrainian barrier belts, they need close air support. By replenishing its Stinger missile reserves, Ukraine could potentially regain control of its skies, which could halt the Russian offensive.

