UK storm: Huge 800-mile swath of rain expected to hit Britain, weather maps show | weather | News





Weather maps have captured what appears to be a huge wall of rain heading from the Atlantic towards the UK.

Although conditions in the country have recently become broadly similar to spring, forecasts warn that this will not remain the case for long.

National Weather Service meteorologists predicted an “unstable” pattern would dominate by the end of March in the agency’s latest long-term forecast.

After that, “changeable” conditions are still expected to trigger widespread showers and even strong winds during the first few days of April.

Charts show Britons are expected to see waves of rain stretching hundreds of miles across the west coast in just over a week.

WXCharts data shows significant rain could fall across the Atlantic, including the entire West Coast, by Thursday April 4.

The shower is expected to spread across about 826 miles, dumping about 2 millimeters of rain per hour.

Totals increase slightly to between 3 and 5 mm per hour in the highlands of Wales, the coast of Scotland and northern England.

Showers could move inland as a thin strip along the coast, about 110 miles wide, with smaller amounts of rain breaking off and producing light showers.

Ventusky's map depicts a similar picture, showing heavy patches of rain across northern Wales, England and parts of Scotland until April 4.

Other maps predict rainfall totals of 5.4mm per hour at peak, with the wet season remaining over the Irish Sea.

The Bureau of Meteorology's long-term forecast confirms rain over the next two weeks or so, with “changeable” conditions likely between March 27 and April 5.

The forecast said: “Unstable or changeable weather remains the most likely outcome from the Bank Holiday weekend into next week.

“All regions are likely to see more rain or showers at times, with some dry periods in between, but wet weather tends to favor the south-west, while the north, particularly the north-west, remains slightly drier on average.

“Temperatures will tend to warm up somewhat in the south, but will probably often remain somewhat cold in the north.”

