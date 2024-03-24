Blinken: United States condemns heinous attack on Moscow and stands with the Russian people | Attack on a concert hall in Moscow





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow in a statement Saturday afternoon, calling the shooting a heinous crime.

We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the Russian people who mourn the loss of life caused by this horrific event, Blinken said in the statement. We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and to all those affected by this heinous crime.

This statement comes after the death toll from the attack rose to 133 on Saturday morning. Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including the four gunmen they suspect of being responsible for the shooting. All four were foreign citizens, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

Russian authorities said at least 145 people were injured, including 16 in critical condition.

The number of victims of the terrorist attack will increase significantly, said Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov.

Blinken is the latest foreign chief to condemn the attack. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement that the United Kingdom condemned the deadly attack in the strongest possible terms.

On Friday evening, US officials confirmed that Washington had received information that an attack would be carried out, advising Americans in Russia to avoid large gatherings ahead of Friday's shooting.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government received information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow potentially targeting large gatherings, including concerts, prompting the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia, said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. said in a statement. Watson said the U.S. government shared this information with Russian authorities, in accordance with the U.S. warning policy.

In a statement through an affiliated news agency, Islamic State claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out due to the war raging between ISIS and the countries fighting Islam.

In a speech to the nation on Saturday, Putin did not mention Islamic State by name, but said the gunmen were captured while fleeing to Ukraine. Putin suggested, without evidence, that kyiv may have been involved in the attack, saying the country had prepared a window for the gunmen to cross the border after carrying out the attack.

In a statement, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it categorically rejects[s] accusations that the country was involved in the shooting.

The shooting took place at Crocus City Hall, a concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, minutes before a Russian rock band played to a sold-out audience. It was one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country's history.

The attackers also set fire to the concert hall, causing some people present to die from smoke inhalation.

