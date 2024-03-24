Britain shocked by Kate, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis announcement





After weeks of wild speculation, Britain digested the shocking news on Saturday that Catherine, Princess of Wales has cancer, with many praising her courage and others condemning those spreading the conspiracy.

Catherine revealed the news in a very personal video on Friday, coming just weeks after Charles III revealed he was also battling the disease.

The candid revelations have left the British royal family in a crisis unprecedented in modern times, with two of its most senior members battling serious illnesses at the same time.

When Buckingham Palace announced in February that she had cancer and would cancel all public activities, Head of State Charles paid tribute to his “dear daughter-in-law” after 17 months in office.

The ailing 75-year-old king spoke of his pride in “the courage to speak the way he did” shortly after Kensington Palace posted the video on social media.

Following warm words from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers quoted Kate's name directly on their covers on Saturday while also praising her “courage” on their inside pages.

“Kate, you are not alone,” read the front page of The Sun.

The insider tabloid said it was “very comforting” to hear Kate say she was going from strength to strength and that “perhaps the world will only now understand why there was so much secrecy surrounding her surgery in January.”

Demand for ‘privacy’

Others hoped the frenzy would end, with the Daily Mail tabloid taking aim at “social media trolls who have spread disgusting conspiracy theories to explain her absence from public life”.

In a statement, Kate, 42, admitted the diagnosis was a “huge shock” and asked for “time, space and privacy” as she completed chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer.

In a video recorded Wednesday in Windsor, west London, where the future queen and king live with their three young children, she insisted she was “doing well.”

She said it took time to explain the situation to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and reassure them that I would be okay.

Kate added: “William and I have been doing our best to deal with and manage this matter privately for the sake of our young family.”

Commentators praised the princess's candid nature, including speaking directly to the camera while sitting on a garden bench.

“I think a lot of people would have been moved by the way she conducted herself during the two minutes that were broadcast,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP.

“But there is no doubt that these are very difficult times to institute a monarchy,” he added.

royal health issues

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that Charles had been confirmed to be suffering from “a form of cancer,” but did not provide further details.

He canceled all public schedules except meetings with the prime minister, ambassadors, etc., and worked on official documents while receiving treatment.

He has been photographed several times since then and has even been spotted attending church.

Kate was last seen at a public engagement party on December 25.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that she would remain in hospital for up to two weeks and recover for several months following abdominal surgery.

She was not expected to be ready to return to public office until after Easter on March 31, according to a statement at the time.

'I'm doing my best'

However, Kate revealed that post-surgery tests “found cancer” and that she was currently receiving “prophylactic chemotherapy.”

Kensington Palace said he would “return to official duties once cleared by his medical team.”

“Prophylactic chemotherapy after surgery is given to reduce the risk of the cancer returning in the future,” said Andrew Beggs, senior clinical fellow and consultant colorectal surgeon at the University of Birmingham.

He pointed out that chemotherapy “kills all the spilled cells,” adding, “It's a little like cleaning the floor with bleach when you spill something.”

People outside Buckingham Palace on Friday said they were shocked to hear the news.

“I think they're doing their best to strike a balance,” said Hannah Dickerson, 20, an American tourist.

“It’s about juggling how to balance informing the public while also making sure you’re doing it on your own terms privately.”

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20240323-uk-shock-kate-princess-wales-cancer-diagnosis-catherine-england

