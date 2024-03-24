Mexican President Says He Won't Fight Drug Cartels on U.S. Order, Calls Policy 'Mexico First'





MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president said Friday he will not fight Mexican drug cartels on orders from the United States, in the clearest explanation yet of his refusal to confront the gangs.

Over the years, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has offered various justifications for his “hugs, no bullets” policy aimed at avoiding clashes with cartels. In the past he has said “you cannot fight violence with violence”, and on other occasions he has argued that the government must address “the causes” of drug cartel violence, attributing them to poverty or lack of opportunities.

But on Friday, while speaking about his refusal to take on the cartels, he made clear that he saw it as part of what he called a “Mexico first” policy.

“We are not going to act as police for a foreign government,” Lpez Obrador said during his daily press briefing. “Mexico first. Our home comes first.”

López Obrador essentially argued that drugs were an American problem, not a Mexican one. He offered to help limit the flow of drugs into the United States, but only, he said, for humanitarian reasons.

“Of course, we will cooperate in the fight against drugs, especially because it has become a very sensitive and very sad humanitarian issue, because many young people are dying in the United States because of fentanyl,” the president said. More than 70,000 Americans die each year from synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which are primarily manufactured in Mexico from precursor chemicals smuggled from China.

López Obrador's view – like many of his policies – dates back to the 1970s, a period when many officials believed that Mexican cartels selling drugs to gringos were an American problem, not a Mexican one.

“For decades, previous Mexican administrations thought that the war against drug cartels was primarily an American problem,” said security analyst David Saucedo, pointing out that domestic drug use in Mexico, although it is increasing – particularly methamphetamines – remains at relatively low levels.

“On the other hand, drug cartels create jobs in areas where the Mexican government cannot provide economic development, encourage social mobility, and generate revenue through drug sales to balance trade deficits and investment.”

López Obrador has previously spoken out against the “demonization” of drug cartels and encouraged Catholic Church leaders to try to broker peace pacts between warring gangs.

Explaining why he ordered the military not to attack cartel gunmen, Lpez Obrador said in 2022: “we also take care of the lives of gang members, they are human beings.”

He also sometimes seemed not to take the issue of violence seriously. In June 2023, he said of a drug gang that had kidnapped 14 police officers: “I'm going to tell your fathers and grandfathers about you”, suggesting they should get a good spanking.

Asked at the time about the comments, residents of a town in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, who have lived under the control of a drug cartel for years, reacted with disgust and incredulity.

“He’s laughing at us,” said one restaurateur, who asked to remain anonymous because he has long been forced — like almost everyone else in town — to pay protection money to the local cartel.

“The president has said loud and clear what we have long suspected, which is that his administration is not really fighting drug cartels,” said Saucedo, the security analyst. “He has only decided to administer the conflict, launching what could in the future be a crusade against the cartels that he will not have to fight.”

López Obrador also made a point of visiting at least half a dozen times the town of Badiraguato, in the state of Sinaloa, where drug lords like Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzman live, and pledged to do so again before leaving office in September.

It is also a position linked to prickly nationalism and independence. When asked in November why he had visited the sparsely populated rural commune so often, Lpez Obrador cited a line from an old drinking song, “because I want to.”

The president has imposed strict limits on U.S. agents operating in Mexico, as well as the contact Mexican law enforcement can have with them.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico had no comment on López Obrador's latest remarks. But he noted that the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday against a Sinaloa Cartel money laundering ring in which proceeds from the sale of fentanyl were used to buy shipments of cell phones to the United States , which were then sold to Mexico.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, highlighted “a strong partnership with the government of Mexico, with which we have coordinated closely and for which we are grateful,” in the investigation into this matter .

Although Mexico has arrested some high-profile gang members, government policy no longer matches what Mexico's drug cartels have become: extortion machines that make much of their money, not by trafficking drugs, but extorting protection payments from businessmen, farmers and traders. and street vendors, killing anyone who doesn't pay.

They take over legitimate businesses, kill rival drug dealers and murder bus and taxi drivers who refuse to police them.

The cartels control increasingly large swaths of territory, both in northern Mexico – their traditional base – and in southern states like Guerrero, Michoacan, Chiapas and Veracruz.

It is unclear whether peaceful coexistence was ever possible with Mexican drug gangs. Even though some regions have been producing marijuana or opium poppies for at least 50 years, the illegal trade has always led to violence.

Lpez Obrador says the “Mexico First” policy is necessary to reduce domestic violence. Last year, he claimed Mexico saw a 17 percent drop in homicides under his administration. But in fact, homicides had already fallen by about 7% from their peak in mid-2018 when Lpez Obrador took office in December of that year. The president essentially takes credit for a decline that began under his predecessor, Enrique Pea Nieto.

The most reliable annual count shows homicides in Mexico fell 9.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, the first significant decline under the current administration. Mexico's National Statistics Institute said there were 32,223 murders in 2022.

The country's homicide rate per 100,000 people increased from about 28 in 2021 to 25 in 2022. For comparison, the U.S. homicide rate in 2021 was about 7.8 per 100 000 inhabitants.

