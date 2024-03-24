The '3-body problem' sparks fire in China and praise from American conservatives





Netflix's acclaimed new sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem is drawing strong reactions from Chinese viewers, while its opening scene draws praise from some conservatives in the United States.

The big-budget adaptation of Liu Cixin's 2008 Hugo Award-winning novel tells the story of humanity preparing for an alien invasion. The show's opening is set in 1966 and depicts a session of struggle against the Chinese Cultural Revolution at a Beijing university, where a physics professor is brutally beaten by Red Guards for his refusal to conform to the government's beliefs , in front of a mocking crowd.

This is a crucial sequence for the story and taken directly from the novel, but which was notably not represented in the 30-episode Chinese adaptation of the book from Tencent, broadcast on streamers last year. (The Chinese Communist Party has been accused of attempting to erase the Cultural Revolution and its atrocities from history and pop culture.) The scene was also buried halfway through the Chinese version of the novel, but was brought back to the beginning of the book for the English version. version — with the blessing of the author.

The scene sparked strong reactions on social networks in China, where some managed to find ways to watch the show illicitly (Netflix is ​​not distributed in China). Some conservatives in the United States are also focusing on this scene, calling it a rare example of Hollywood showing what happens when collectivist ideologies are taken too far.

In China, the show was trending on social media on Friday despite its lack of official accessibility, according to Reuters. “The first scene left me speechless,” one user wrote on Weibo. “Even though I had expected this, the scene still surprised me.” According to CNN, the series has sparked “nationalist anger” in China and some have accused its depictions of Hollywood's Red Guard deliberately trying to make the country look bad. Others have criticized the “politically correct” changes to the story, as the Netflix version features a more diverse international cast and centers the story in London (the novel is set in China). The tag “Chinese version wins” would also have been trending, referring to the Tencent version.

Some conservatives in the United States herald the opening scene of X, where an elderly professor refuses to accede to young revolutionaries' demands to change his way of thinking. Here are some examples of reactions: “To understand what the left is doing, I suggest watching the opening of the Netflix series 3 Body Problem. The scene of the Cultural Revolution demonstrates what is happening. Learn history or be doomed”; “I just watched the opening scene of Netflix's 3 Body Problem, which depicts a lynching from China's Cultural Revolution, and it's a chilling reminder of where Woke is taking us: no freedom of speech or thought, toeing the line of gone or be eliminated, don't even think about counter-revolution”; and “The opening scene perfectly describes our current cult of ant-humans. Apply anything to this opening scene, COVID, the cult of climate, transfuckwism, etc. Conservatives also criticize the show as a whole for some of the same “woke” casting moves that have annoyed some viewers in China.

David Benioff – who is the co-showrunner of 3 Body Problem alongside Dan Weiss and Alexander Woo – was asked about the progressive authoritarian vibe of the opening scene during a scheduled visit to the series in 2022. At the time, the production community had recently emerged from an extended shutdown due to COVID-19.

“This is not a comment on cancel culture,” he told The Hollywood Reporter (in a previously unpublished quote). “But we tend to move in cycles in terms of human history, and we're going through a certain period of the cycle right now. There are many very significant differences between the current era and the Cultural Revolution. But there are also some similarities. We never thought, “We should do this show because we want to make a comment about it.” But interestingly, the parallels exist and are hard to ignore.

3 Body Problem actress Rosalind Chao, who plays the adult version of Ye Wenjie on the show, spoke to THR about the Cultural Revolution scenes and the show's adaptive changes: “I think it's important to have an international version of history. Close-mindedness drives me a little crazy. Can I say that? I like that it has become more international for a wider audience. You'll probably blacklist me even more in China for saying this, but I have a cousin who was isolated and lived with pigs for 10 years. [in China]. He's in America now, and I only found out about him at Thanksgiving, when he didn't want to eat ham. They do not speak [the Revolution]. It's so ingrained not to discuss it, when it's a big part of the story and the fact that it can be told here in a way that also embraces the sci-fi genre, it's quite exciting. It is important for people to understand the history of the world and what makes people the way they are. »

Co-showrunner Woo recently told The New York Times of the scene: “It's a part of history that's not written much in fiction, much less filmed, and my family experienced it , just like the family of Derek Tsang, who directed the first two episodes. We give him a lot of credit for bringing that to life, because he knew that maybe it had never been filmed with that clinical eye. He took great pains to make every detail as realistic as possible. I showed it to my mom, and you could see a shiver come over her, and she said, “It’s real.” This is what really happened. And she said, “Why would you want to show something like that?” Why are you putting people through something so terrible? But that’s how we knew we had done our job.

Netflix's 3-Body Problem is seen as a big turning point for the streamer. The clever drama reportedly cost more than $20 million per episode, making it Netflix's most expensive first season of all time. Reviews have been very mixed, but some reviews have been downright superlative and some viewers are praising the series as one of the best science fiction programs they have ever seen. Overall, the story is considered rather progressive – one of the book's early champions was Barack Obama – and many consider its tale of how humanity faces an existential threat to be a perfect allegory of climate change crisis (a comparison which is also welcomed in the show).

Even some on Chinese social media are hyping the Netflix adaptation (including the opening scene, noting that it is historically accurate). As one Chinese viewer quoted by CNN said: “Why do some people always need to make a cultural product into an enemy? Our version may be good, theirs may also be excellent. Why do we always have to fight for this?

