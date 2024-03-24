Left without a voice: October general election could leave UK students unable to vote | general election





Hundreds of thousands of students could be unable to vote if the government holds general elections in October because there will not be enough time to register, universities and student unions have warned.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt hinted at an October election date when questioned by a House of Lords select committee last week. Universities and student unions were already worried about the fall election, when students would be settling into their new halls or homes and not focused on applying to register to vote or obtain photo identification suitable for the government's new voters. rule.

They also say that with October elections held two or three weeks after the new week begins in many university towns, local councils will not have enough time to register thousands of new student addresses on the electoral register.

Paul Greatrix, registrar at the University of Nottingham, told the Observer that the data would not be able to be processed in time if the election were held in mid-October. Hundreds of thousands of students could be disenfranchised and left without a voice, he said.

Greatrix said that if this happens, Nottingham and other universities will launch an emergency information campaign to inform students who registered at a different university address in the previous year that they can still vote at a nearby polling station.

Even without an October date, there are concerns in the industry that new government rules on voting could act to silence students. Starting in 2015, universities can no longer enroll students all at once at the beginning of the year. Because the obligation to register to vote now falls on every individual.

Many universities have introduced systems to automatically register students, with data showing thousands of student voters were left off the electoral rolls due to new rules. This requires all students to check a box when they register at university at the beginning of each year if they wish to pass their details to their local council to register to vote. But a new study finds that about 100 colleges have not yet done this, many of which are leaving online registration to students who have never voted before and will be living away from home for the first time.

Nehaal Bajwa, vice-president of the National Union of Students, said: Autumn is such a busy time that it is dangerous for many students to be unable to register themselves.

She urged all universities to prioritize introducing automatic registration systems while there is still time.

NUS is also warning that many students will not realize that their student ID will not be accepted as proof of identity at polling stations under the new requirement for an approved photo ID. Nearly 13,000 students have registered for free citizen photo ID cards since the NUS campaign, but Bajwa said thousands more could still be locked out.

“There was no crisis in voter fraud,” she said. This is active voter suppression and we need to let all students know that this is happening.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), said: Applying for and registering for an ID card to vote on time now requires quite a bit of organized preparation, and there aren't many young people facing such a big change in their lives. Life will be.

HEPIHepi analysis of the student vote in the 2019 general election found that Labor performed significantly better in student constituencies, while the Conservatives performed significantly worse. Labor's vote share was 25% higher in English students than in the UK as a whole, while the Conservatives' vote share was 25% lower in this seat.

Students have proven to be determined in some college towns. For example, it helped Labor win Canterbury and Leeds North West in 2017 and retain them in 2019.

UK general elections are usually held in May or June. The last general election held in October was 1974.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/left-without-a-voice-october-general-election-could-leave-students-in-uk-unable-to-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos