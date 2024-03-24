US agriculture industry prepares for futuristic 'drone swarm' farming after FAA decision





The Federal Aviation Administration has granted its first exemption for the use of drone swarms over a U.S. farm, accelerating a new high-tech process that should save farmers time and money . (Credit: Hylio)

A new exemption for drone flying from the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the airways for “drone swarm” farming, a method of sowing and spraying crops at a fraction of the traditional cost.

Hylio, a Texas-based drone manufacturer, successfully applied for an exemption from the FAA to allow fleets of drones weighing 55 pounds or more to fly together.

This is the first such exception for machines that carry what the company calls a “significant payload” and makes the process competitive with traditional tractors and seeding platforms.

“On average you spend a quarter at a time up front, the capital cost to buy the machines and the operating costs are about a quarter or maybe a third of what you would spend on traditional products,” Arthur Erickson, CEO of Hylio, told Fox News Digital.

SEE: AMAZON’S NEW PRIME DRONE IN ACTION

A pair of Texas-made Hylio drones spraying chemicals over a field. (Hylio)

Even a set of three drones costs significantly less than a single tractor. They use less water to transport chemicals, resulting in less soil compaction, and only a fraction of the fuel used by generators to recharge batteries in the field. And Hylio doesn't charge subscription fees for its software, Erickson said.

Under previous rules, a single drone required a pilot and another person acting as an observer. Due to flight weight limitations, it took a long time to cover large fields.

Now the two-person team can fly up to three drones at a time in a “swarm,” covering three times the area at the same time, making it almost as fast as a conventional tractor.

A Hylio drone sprays chemicals on an agricultural field. (Hylio)

TRACTOR HACK: FARMERS exploit hacked software for JOHN DEERE repairs

Andy Kreikemeier, a Nebraska farmer behind Infinity Precision Ag, says he started using drones about six months ago, mostly in hard-to-reach places.

In addition to the pilot and spotter, its operation also includes a third person to recharge the drone.

“With this exemption, we can now operate three drones with two people,” he told Fox News Digital. “So not only are we increasing our coverage time through the use of three drones, but we are also reducing the time and number of people we need to have on site.”

A Hylio drone flies over rows of crops. (Hylio)

With another pilot and another tracker, it could fly a fleet of six drones at the same time and cover even more ground without crushing crops or compacting more soil under the wheels.

Drones start at around $50,000 per unit, according to Hylio. A conventional tractor can cost more than $300,000, and some high-end models cost more than $700,000.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“They’re so expensive,” Erickson said. “Over half a million for a brand new tractor these days, while we are still reeling from COVID issues and supply train issues.”

Kreikemeier said he paid about $80,000 each for his fully loaded Hylio drones.

The machines have a multitude of uses, Erickson said.

In addition to spraying and seeding farmland, some were used to drop tree seeds in areas burned by wildfires, and aquatic farmers used them to seed their water with clams.

“There’s no limit,” Erickson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-us/us-agriculture-industry-gears-futuristic-aerial-drone-swarm-farming-after-faa-decision The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos