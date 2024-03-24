The US real estate market faces the biggest upheaval in years, here's what we know | US News





A major change in the way Americans buy homes could come this summer after a powerful real estate group settled an antitrust lawsuit, agreeing to change a rule that dictates how real estate agents are paid.

If the settlement is approved by a judge, the rule change would begin in mid-July, leaving the real estate industry to wrestle with what the future of buying or selling a home will look like.

Here's what we know about the settlement and what it could mean for the U.S. housing market.

What changes

Home sellers and buyers have their own agents, who are supposed to help them navigate the market. Most agents are members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), paying dues to be part of the organization of 1.5 million agents.

Being part of the NAR allows agents to access the organization's listings, known as the Multiple Listing Service or MLS, where sellers' agents can post properties for sale and buyers' agents can see which homes are on the market.

Currently, the NAR has a rule that requires sellers' agents to include the commission paid to sell the home. The standard rate ranges from 5% to 6%, meaning the commission on an average U.S. home at the end of 2023 of $391,700 could reach as much as $23,502. Although the sellers pay the commission, the compensation is usually split between the seller's agent and the buyer's agent.

NAR emphasized that the organization does not generally set commission rates between 5 and 6 percent and that commissions are technically negotiable. Instead, the organization asks selling agents to quote a commission, which is usually the standard rate.

As part of the settlement, NAR said it would no longer allow commission rates to be displayed on its ads. The organization also requires buyer agents to have written agreements with the buyers they work with.

Why this change matters for home buyers

Consumer advocates welcome the settlement as a step toward transparency in the home buying market.

From a consumer perspective, it's a complex and opaque market, said Steve Brobeck, a senior researcher at the Consumer Federation of America who has written extensively on the real estate industry. After settlement, the market will become a little less opaque.

The regulation could ultimately change what is built into a home's sale price, making it clear to buyers what exactly they are paying.

Because sellers' agents and buyers' agents typically share the commission, which is paid by the home seller, many buyers do not pay their agents directly. Instead, sellers increase the price of their homes to compensate for the commission they pay to real estate agents.

In other countries, commissions on real estate transactions tend to be lower. In the UK the average commission is 1.3%, in Australia it is 2.5%.

The possibilities are more open than everMax Besbris, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Decoupling seller agent and buyer agent fees allows for much more flexibility and novelty in how agents will be paid, said Max Besbris, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The possibilities are more open than ever. We're really going to see, generally speaking, a lot more transparency.

Since buyers agents will be required to draft agreements with their clients, buyers will have more leeway to negotiate commissions with their agents, based on the services they need from them. Some may opt for a flat rate or pay their agent by the hour.

With the settlement upending the default relationship many buyer's agents have with their clients, home buyers are going to have to become savvier about what they can get from an agent and what services they are willing to pay for. pay.

It will take a lot more information and consumer education to know that there are alternatives and other types of rate structures, Besbris said.

Some buyers' agents may still try to share the commission with sellers' agents who advertise their commission on platforms other than the MLS, but maintaining this practice will be more difficult for agents under the new rule.

Will this lower property prices?

It is unclear whether this change will have an impact on property prices, at least in the short term. Experts agree that property prices will not be affected anytime soon.

Although sellers might underprice their homes because they no longer incur the costs of the seller and buyer's agent, many buyers will still pay for their own agent, but in a more direct way. So the overall cost of buying a home could stay the same.

But the settlement may allow buyers to negotiate how much they'll pay their agent, which could also lead to an overall lower cost of buying a home.

A more transparent market

While it's unclear what changes the regulation will make to real estate prices, experts agree it will likely change who can continue to work in the real estate industry.

The settlement will likely encourage buyers to invest more in the person they choose as their agent because they will pay them more directly, making it more competitive for buyer agents to find clients.

Consumer advocates have argued that there is a glut of real estate agents working in the field, given that the process of obtaining a license to become an agent is fairly simple. Although there is a demand for experienced real estate agents, some working in the field do not always work in good faith.

It is very difficult to control this market because regulators have limited resources and are not fully engaged in this area. It is very difficult to see ethical and even legal violations, Brobeck said. These are largely verbal agreements between listing brokers, listing agents and buyers agents.

The settlement could mean a more experienced pool of real estate agents and, ultimately, better service at more competitive prices for buyers, said Sonia Gilbukh, an assistant professor of real estate at Baruch College.

High fixed fees that are not dependent on experience are what have kept many people in the market. Even working with one deal, it's worth it for people to stay, Gilbukh said.

What prompted the settlement

The settlement follows a series of class-action lawsuits filed by home sellers who argued it was unfair to have to cover buyers' broker commissions.

The NAR agreed to pay $418 million in damages and change its commission rules to settle the lawsuits.

In October, a federal jury found NAR guilty in one of the lawsuits, finding the organization and other residential brokerages liable for $1.78 billion in damages for conspiring to artificially inflate commissions.

NAR has denied the price-fixing allegations. In a statement, NAR Interim CEO Nykia Wright said the organization's goal is to preserve consumer choice and protect our members to the greatest extent possible.

This settlement accomplishes both of those goals, Wright said. Although there can be no perfect outcome, this agreement is the best outcome we can achieve under the circumstances. It leads the way for our industry, which represents nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy, and for NAR.

A powerful industrial group is hot on its heels

The fact that the regulation is expected to have such a broad impact on real estate transactions shows just how much power the NAR has over the sector, experts point out.

It's very serious to see them suffer a loss, Bresbis said. They haven't really had to do that in their entire existence, maybe since the New Deal.

The group, founded in 1908, has $1 billion in assets and is a powerful lobbying tool for the real estate industry.

But the real estate sector has undergone intense changes over the past decade. Record high house prices have left many buyers unhappy with the market. In a recent Harris Poll, the majority of renters indicated that the American dream of buying a home is dead and that new technology has given buyers more information about the market. Instead of relying solely on a broker, home buyers can also turn to websites like Zillow or Redfin, two alternatives to the NAR MLS, to try to find their home.

The NAR settlement shows how the organization, while still powerful in the real estate industry, is beginning to falter under these pressures.

For many decades, the NAR was essentially the central organization responsible for determining the shape of housing policy, Besbris said. Seeing them in retreat is a big change in the power they have.

