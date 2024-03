Peter Condron is accused of using the TikTok platform to monetize speculation about the princess's health and whereabouts. (Photo: Bradley Page)

The man behind an anonymous TikTok account spreading conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's disappearance has been identified.

Paul Condon is accused of using his platform to spread false stories about the princess's health and whereabouts while she was recovering from abdominal surgery and a cancer diagnosis. The princess is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Approached by MailOnline outside his girlfriend's two-bedroom home in south-west London, Condron revealed how much money he makes by spreading unsubstantiated and outlandish rumors on TikTok, where users can sell subscriber services and make a profit by whipping up merchandise. He declined to say what it was.

He reportedly said he was not fussed about the material he was promoting online, before retreating indoors and refusing to answer further questions.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, said, “I don’t really watch it.” [his videos]. Not my cup of tea. I know he does a few of those, but I don't really know much about it.

that [films them] All over the place. He basically sticks out.

But one neighbor claimed Mr Condron spent most of his time indoors.

Prime Minister Condron has also reportedly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Gaza (Photo: Bradley Page)

A local resident said: [all] News to me. I didn't even know he was doing this. He doesn't seem to be very good with computers.

In other posts, Mr. Condron has reportedly spread false information about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gaza conflict and even paranormal activity taking place in his backyard.

Speculation and conspiracy theories have been rampant since the Princess of Wales disappeared from public life following surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales has been missing from public life following surgery in January, which was recently found to be cancer-related. (Photo: Kensington Palace)

This happened to be done at the same clinic where Charles was being treated after being diagnosed with some kind of illness.

The King is said to be planning to attend the Easter service at Windsor Castle next Sunday, with a smaller number of royal family members than usual.

