U.S. Border Patrol chief calls southern border 'national security threat,' citing 140,000 migrants who have evaded capture





Washington — In an exclusive interview with CBS News, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens called the situation at the southern border a “national security threat,” expressing concern about the tens of thousands of migrants who have evaded arrest and entered the country surreptitiously in the past. Five months.

Owens said the Border Patrol is “getting closer” to recording 1 million migrant apprehensions between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2024, which began in october. For the third year in a row, his agency is on track to record two million arrests by the end of the fiscal year at the end of September, Owens added.

“That number is high, but what keeps me up at night is the 140,000 known escapes,” Owens said in his first exclusive interview as Border Patrol chief, referring to migrants detected by cameras and sensors entering the United States. illegally, but was not apprehended.

“Why are they risking their lives and crossing areas where we cannot access?” » asked Owens. “Why are they hiding? What must they be hiding? What are they bringing? What is their intention? Where are they coming from? We simply don't know the answers to these questions. For us, these things are what which poses a threat to our communities.”

The situation, Owens added, amounts to “a threat to national security.”

“Border security is an important part of national security,” he said. “And if we don’t know who’s coming into our country, or what their intent is, that’s a threat and they’re exploiting a vulnerability that’s currently at our border.”

Owens nevertheless acknowledges that the vast majority of migrants arriving at the US border are “good people”.

“I think the migrants that we encounter who are surrendering, yes, I think they are, on the whole, good people,” Owens said. “I would like them to choose the right way to enter our country and not get off on the wrong foot by breaking our laws.”

Although a “very small number” of people apprehended at the southern border are serious criminals, such as convicted gang members or sex offenders, Owens said most migrants surrender to Border Patrol agents to escape to poverty or violence in their country of origin.

“They arrive because they are fleeing terrible conditions or because they are economic migrants looking for a better way of life,” he said.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that a tiny fraction of migrants processed by Border Patrol have criminal records in the United States – or other countries that share information with US authorities – and that an even smaller percentage have been convicted of serious crimes. Available data and studies also suggest that illegal immigrants in the United States do not commit crimes at a higher rate than native-born Americans.

Still, top law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, have expressed concerns about criminal actors, including potential terrorists, exploiting unprecedented levels of migration along the states' southern border -United over the past three years.

In both fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the Border Patrol reported more than two million apprehensions of migrants who crossed the southern border illegally, both unprecedented records.

Owens said the extraordinary flow of people into the United States was mainly due to cartels.

Asked if the cartels set “the rules of engagement” at the southern border, Owens said, “Yes, they absolutely do.”

A career civil servant who spent more than 25 years with the Border Patrol, Owens assumed the agency's top job in June 2023 following the retirement of Raul Ortiz. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called Owens a “talented, selfless and inspiring leader” when his promotion was announced.

In his interview with CBS News at CBP headquarters in Washington, Owens also called for stricter immigration policies to reduce the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.

“I'm talking about a prison sentence. I'm talking about being kicked out of the country and I'm talking about being barred from coming back because you chose to come through the illegal route instead of the established legal routes that we prepared for you.” , he said.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

