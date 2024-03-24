Here's why the Fed doesn't predict a US recession in the coming years





Washington CNN —

The US central bank sees no sign of recession on the horizon. Not this year or next year.

The Federal Reserve's steering committee of 19 officials released a new set of economic projections last week, showing that they now expect economic growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to be even stronger than They didn't think so before.

This optimism appears to be a consensus among analysts, including Goldman Sachs' chief economist: the merciless economic pain of a recession, such as massive layoffs and weak consumer spending, will not be probably won't produce any time soon.

The economy is strong, the job market is strong and inflation has fallen significantly, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Corporate profits have been robust, the stock market continues to break record after record, and America could be in the midst of a productivity boom that could boost growth without fueling inflation.

And even though interest rates are at their highest levels in two decades, the economy continues to show remarkable resilience. Economists believe this strength could persist in the years to come.

Fed officials continue to expect three rate cuts this year, but the days of ultra-low interest rates are long gone. Interest rates will eventually stabilize at levels well above the near-zero rates seen before the Fed began raising rates in 2022.

But economists say this will pose no problem for the robust American economy.

Many of my peers believe the rate will be higher for longer, but in reality it will be stronger for longer, Mike Skordeles, head of U.S. economics at Truist Advisory Services, told CNN.

U.S. gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, posted a strong annualized rate of 3.2% in the fourth quarter. This was after a record rate of 4.9% in the previous three months. The Atlanta Fed currently projects the economy to grow at a rate of 2.1% in the first three months of 2024.

Fed officials estimate that overall growth in 2024 will reach 2.1%, then 2% in each of the following two years.

The labor market, a key driver of growth, also remains strong. There has been a gradual and orderly slowdown from the breakneck pace of 2021, when the labor market emerged from the depths of the pandemic, but unemployment remains low and payroll growth continues.

Employers created 275,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9% from 3.7%, but has remained below 4% for more than two years. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs and often considered the first indicator of any changes in the labor market, remain at historically low levels.

Skordeles said the economy is expected to remain strong due to better productivity than before the pandemic and structural changes in the workforce.

But however optimistic the outlook may be, any unforeseen economic shock could derail growth and lead to a slowdown. One risk is that the decline in inflation will actually stop.

We think the risk of recession has diminished, Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, told CNN. But the big wild card, of course, is that if we are surprised by the inflation data, the Fed and the market I didn't expect.

If this happens, the Fed will be more inclined to fight inflation, and therefore could find itself in a situation where it maintains restrictive rates for too long, which would cause economic growth to fall too far, leading to a recession, she said.

Reddit, one of the first social media companies, finally debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, more than a decade after many of its peers, my colleague Clare Duffy reports.

Trading under the ticker RDDT, shares began trading at $47 and reached a high of $57.80 early Thursday afternoon, up 70% from their initial price of $34 . At its peak, the shares had a market capitalization of around $10.9 billion.

This is a major step for the nearly 20-year-old company, one that Reddit has been preparing for since at least 2021, when it hired its first CFO. It's also the first social media company to go public in years, and its performance could serve as a benchmark for other companies considering an IPO.

Reddit entered its second official day of trading on Friday with a downward adjustment, shares were down about 8.5% after surging 48% following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Learn more here.

Monday: The Chicago Fed releases its national activity index for February. The U.S. Department of Commerce releases February data on sales of new single-family homes. Fed Governor Lisa Cook delivers a speech.

Tuesday: McCormick and GameStop gains. The US Commerce Department releases February figures on new durable goods orders. S&P Global releases its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for January. The Conference Board releases its consumer survey for March.

Wednesday: Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivers a speech.

Thursday: Walgreens Boots Alliance profits. The U.S. Commerce Department releases its final estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the number of new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 23. The University of Michigan releases its final consumer confidence number in March. The National Association of Realtors reports February home sales based on contract signings.

Friday: American markets are closed for Good Friday. The U.S. Commerce Department releases February data on household spending, income and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers a speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/24/economy/stocks-week-ahead-fed-recession-coming-years/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos