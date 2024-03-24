Team USA makes history with two World Championship gold medals





History Connections Madison Chock and Evan Bates became the first American ice dance team to win back-to-back gold medals. For the first time since 1996, the United States won two gold medals at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates reiterated their title as ice dance champions with a breathtaking free dance on Saturday, while Ilia Malinin rewrote the men's free skating record books with a performance for the ages Saturday evening at Montreal's Belle Center .

Michelle Kwan and Todd Eldredge won gold medals at the 1996 World Championships.

Chock and Bates became the first American ice dance team to win back-to-back world titles. With their fifth world medal, they stand alone at the top of the record books as the U.S. ice dance team with the most world medals.

The men's event saw Malinin break the world record for highest free skating score to claim his second consecutive world medal and first gold. The title also marks the quickest transition from junior to senior world champion status since Alexei Yagudin in 1996 and 1998. Malinin won the junior title in 2022.

“It really means a lot to me,” Malinin said of Saturday's gold medal, falling to the ice overcome with emotion after the performance. “The last few weeks have been a real mental and physical challenge for me. I was even debating whether or not to compete in the World Championships, but at the last minute I said to myself, 'I want to do this.' come here. I want to see what I can do on the ice,” and I’m glad I stuck to that. Going through the short and free, I just felt confident in my training and everything I did. and I'm so happy to be here at the top right now.”

Malinin, last in the 24-man field, began his remarkable program to the music of Nicholas Britell's Succession soundtrack by landing four consecutive quads: Axel, Lutz, loop and Salchow. All four jumps received GOEs between 2.74 and 4.44.

After this remarkable feat, the 19-year-old Virginia native completed a Level 4 pirouette and a Level 4 step sequence. His biggest points gainer followed when he generated 23.30 points for his quad Lutz-Euler-triple flip combination. He wrapped it up with another quad combination and a level 4 spin at the end.

He finished with a world record in the segment of 227.79, beating Nathan Chen's old mark of 224.92. Malinin's previous best free skate results and overall scores came last fall in the Grand Prix Final when he scored 207.76 and 314.66 points, respectively, en route to victory.

“When I got to this starting position, I knew this could be the best program of my life, or it could go horribly wrong,” Malinin said. “I was just thinking about keeping myself in check and being as confident as possible and trying to attack everything. Just going through each element at a time slowly. Hearing the crowd cheering more and more and feeling that energy, especially in the second half after the match. footwork.

“I was able to breathe a little bit and I felt at that moment that it was my moment. I just had to deliver the rest of the program and then I kept going and going. I didn't even realize what “I was flying through the program and it was amazing to hear at the very end of the program, when I finished all my jump passes, to hear the crowd going wild. I haven't even finished my program. It's an incredible experience. I just wanted to give one of the last seconds of the program, deliver it and go all out. After this program, it was so amazing for me. I couldn't even hold it in, it was so emotional for me. “

Jason Brown earned a fifth-place finish at the World Championships for a second year in a row, delivering another captivating performance to Josh Groban's “The Impossible Dream.”

The two-time Olympian, competing for only the third time this season, brought the moving program to life with these unprecedented still images and skating story.

He posted a free skate score of 180.46 and an overall total of 274.33. He produced the best component score of the event.

“I'm super excited,” said Brown, 29. “It was a great way to end the year and I'm overwhelmed by the incredible crowd.”

The program, he said, holds a special place in his heart.

“It meant so much to me last year, and why I did it and the meaning of the program,” the Illinois native said. “Coming back in multiple ways obviously wasn't my plan to begin with, but I didn't have enough time to train my new long program like I wanted this season, so it was cool to come back and continue to working on it and developing it. But the meaning has changed a little bit because it meant so much to me personally last year.

Camden Pulkinen ran out of breath, he said, during his free skate to the music of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca.

The American bronze medalist finished with a segment score of 141.01 and an overall total of 219.86 to place 20th in the segment and 20th overall.

“I would have liked to present a clean program today,” said Pulkinen, fifth at the 2022 World Championships. “I think overall it's just energy management. In the short program, I was a little too energetic. In the long program, a little too weak. It's about trying to find the middle point where I can find the most success. So a little disappointed with “

With Malinin's title and Brown's fifth place, the U.S. men will have three entries at the World Championships in Boston next spring. The American team has finished on the world podium every year the event has been held since 2018.

Earlier in the ice dancing event, Chock and Bates performed a mesmerizing free dance to Pink Floyd's “Time,” hitting each element with fluid precision.

The Montreal-based team achieved the highest score for the event components. They finished with the second best score in the segment at 132.12 and the best overall score of 220.20 points. Their diagonal serpentine step sequence toward the end of the program generated 12.38 points and a GOE of 4.18.

With this title, the American team has won a medal in the last nine consecutive world ice dance championships. Chock and Bates' second world gold equals Meryl Davis and Charlie White (2011, 2013).

“It was packed and the energy was amazing,” Chock said of the free dance atmosphere. “It was phenomenal to go out there and put in probably our best performance of the season.”

“It was amazing,” Bates added. “We are very grateful to the entire arena and to be able to skate together at our 11th World Championships here in our hometown of Montreal.”

The five-time reigning American champions finished their debut season undefeated and have not lost an event since the 2022 Grand Prix Final. They began their careers together in 2011.

“We learned a lot from skating together for so many years,” Chock said. “As a couple, being together too, it really allows us to hone our craft, even off the ice. We are so grateful for the opportunity to perform here in Montreal, and for our Ice Academy in Montreal for taking us to 2018.”

With a second world gold medal around their necks, Chock and Bates were asked about participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. An individual Olympic medal is the only thing left for them to win in the sport.

“I honestly think right now we have a lot of things to celebrate coming up and a lot to evaluate before we head into another season, because it certainly takes a lot of work, and a lot of our heart and a lot of things put into it. implemented. wait,” Chock said. “It's not impossible, but we're not going to get ahead of ourselves either. We're going to reevaluate and see how we feel at the end of the season and after we get married, that's the big one, a big one thing on my mind.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko recorded their personal best international scores for their free dance and overall total to secure a seventh-place finish.

Tenth in their debut at the 2023 Worlds, the Canadian team performed a flawless free dance to the haunting music of the 2006 thriller Perfume: A Murderer's Story. Their score of 121.06 was nearly four points better than their previous best, and their overall total of 200.32 was more than six points higher.

“We are very happy, and surpassing the 200 mark has been a goal of ours for a few seasons now,” Ponomarenko said. “Then to do that at the World Championships, it’s pretty special and a testament to the hard work we’ve done.”

Carreira and Ponomarenko moved their training to Canada in recent years and are coached by a team that includes two-time Olympic champion Scott Moir and Olympic bronze medalist Madison Hubbell.

“It completely changed my outlook on sports and life in general,” Carriera said. “They really changed my life. They gave me a very positive outlook on sports and how I see myself and us as a team. I'm so grateful to them.”

American silver medalists train in London, Canada; and Montreal.

“We came here [Montreal] train for two weeks after the national championships. We focused a lot on the technical side and then when we got home [London], we focused on what Scott calls 'the magic,'” Carreira said. “The special thing is that it doesn't look like you've done this dance 1,000 times. It looked fresh and new, and I think mixing the two together really paid off. »

With their overall ranking and the title won by Chock and Bates, the United States will maintain three teams when it participates in next year's Worlds in Boston.

