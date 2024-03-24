Access to mifepristone is subject to the United States Supreme Court. How safe is this abortion pill?





The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case Tuesday that could impact women's access to mifepristone, one of two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the country.

The main dispute in the case is whether the Food and Drug Administration overlooked serious safety concerns when it made it easier to obtain mifepristone, including through mail-order pharmacies.

Legal briefs filed with the court describe the pill's safety in very different terms: medical professionals consider it one of the safest drugs ever approved by the FDA, while the Christian conservative group suing the The agency blames this drug for tens of thousands of emergency complications.

Earlier this year, a medical journal withdrew two studies purporting to demonstrate the harm of mifepristone. The studies were cited in a Texas court's pivotal ruling that took the case to the Supreme Court. The publisher cited the authors' conflicts of interest and flaws in their research, although the study's lead author called the retractions a baseless attack.

Here's what you need to know about the safety of mifepristone, which is typically used with misoprostol during medical abortion.

What safety limits has the FDA imposed since 2000?

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 as a safe and effective way to end early pregnancies.

There are rare occasions when mifepristone can cause dangerous and excessive bleeding that requires emergency care. For this reason, the FDA has placed strict safety limits on who can prescribe and distribute it, only to specially certified physicians and only within three required in-person appointments with the patient receiving the drug.

Doctors also had to be able to perform emergency surgery to stop excessive bleeding and an abortion procedure if the medication did not end the pregnancy.

Over the years, the FDA has reaffirmed the safety of mifepristone and repeatedly eased restrictions, culminating in a 2021 decision removing any in-person requirement and allowing the pill to be sent by mail.

How often are there serious problems?

Opponents of abortion say the laxer restrictions have led to many more emergency complications. But this argument lumps together women who face a range of problems with mifepristone, from the drug not working to people who may simply have questions or concerns but don't need medical attention.

Obstetrician-gynecologists say a tiny fraction of patients experience major or serious adverse events after taking mifepristone.

A legal brief from a group of medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, states: When used in medical abortion, major adverse events, significant infection, excessive blood loss or hospitalization occurs in less than 0.32% of patients, according to a very recent study. study considered with more than 50,000 patients.

The definition that scientists typically use for serious adverse events includes blood transfusions, major surgeries, hospitalizations and deaths, said Ushma Upadhyay, one of the authors of this 2015 study. She added: Hospitalization is a catch-all for very serious but rarer events like a major infection.

The prescribing information included in the package of mifepristone tablets lists slightly different statistics for what it calls serious side effects. He cites ranges for the frequency with which various complications occur: 0.03% to 0.5% for transfusion; 0.2% for sepsis and 0.04% to 0.6% for hospitalizations linked to medical abortions. The ranges reflect the results of various relevant studies, the experts said.

Why do patients go to the emergency room?

Mifepristone labeling also lists a complication that most medical groups do not consider a serious or major adverse event: emergency room visits, which ranged from 2.9% to 4.6%. The current FDA label states that seeking emergency care is an option if patients experience prolonged heavy bleeding, severe abdominal pain, or sustained fever.

But emergency room visits don't always reflect big problems, doctors told The Associated Press.

Some people may go there after a medical abortion because they want to be examined or have questions but don't have a doctor, said Upadhyay, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Others, she said, don't want to consult their primary care provider about their abortion because of the stigma.

A study she co-authored in 2018 found that just over half of patients who went to the emergency room because of an abortion received only observation care. Some, Upadhyay said, receive no treatment.

How effective is the pill?

Mifepristone causes complete abortion in 97.4% of cases, according to U.S. studies cited on the FDA label.

But in 2.6% of cases, surgical intervention is necessary. And 0.7% of the time the pregnancy continues.

That's compared to a procedural abortion in a clinic, where the risk that the procedure will not end a pregnancy is extremely, extremely low, probably less than 0.1%, said Dr. Pratima Gupta, a board member of the administration of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. .

Whenever a procedural abortion is performed, clinicians ensure it is a complete abortion by examining the removed tissue or performing an ultrasound during or after the procedure, she said.

Gupta, who has been performing abortions for more than 20 years, said there are very few abortion-related complications, regardless of the type of abortion, medication or procedural abortion. A recent study suggests this is just as true for medical abortions that take place in a clinic, doctor's office, or at home using telehealth.

How does the safety and effectiveness of mifepristone compare to other medications?

The FDA makes drug approval decisions on a case-by-case basis, weighing effectiveness, safety and other factors.

No medication is 100% effective, and many common medications do not work for a significant portion of patients.

Antidepressants typically help between 40% and 60% of people with depression. New antibiotics approved by the FDA often resolve about 70% of infections.

Since 2000, about 6 million patients have taken mifepristone, according to the FDA. A 2021 review of agency records looking for deaths likely linked to the drug identified 13, or 0.00027%, of patients.

Medical organizations supporting the availability of mifepristone say the drug's safety, considering the death rate, is comparable to that of ibuprofen, which more than 30 million Americans take every day.

