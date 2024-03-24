A better moment for the UK economy may come too late for Rishi Sunak | Richard Partington





There has been feverish speculation that this will be the week. Drive to Buckingham Palace, with police patrols and news helicopters in tow. Downing Street's lecture hall. Prime Minister declaring a general election.

Tuesday is the last day Rishi Sunak can dissolve parliament if he sends voters to the polls on May 2, one of the key dates in election observers' diaries for 2024 when local elections are underway. But the waiting game continues after the prime minister ruled out the possibility earlier this month.

With opinion polls suggesting the Conservatives are heading for a crushing defeat, it would be a bold move for a prime minister who has had little luck with the dice. But there are also economic reasons why Sunak would prefer to wait.

There are clear signs that the British economy, which fell into recession late last year, is showing signs of recovery. Inflation is falling, private sector activity is recovering, and retail sales remain relatively resilient. The Bank of England governor agrees that Sunak's year of UK recovery from Covid-19 and what he has termed a cost-of-living crisis is moving in the right direction.

Financial markets expect Threadneedle Street to start cutting interest rates from June, which would help Sunak further declare that progress is being made on the economy.

The Conservatives, desperate for something to move the election dial, have stepped up their campaign to coincide with falling inflation. Inflation has fallen from more than 10% a year ago to 3.4% in the latest figures. This is the steepest decline in nearly half a century.

The obvious question, then, is why the Prime Minister is not recognized in the opinion polls. There is a clear answer. Short-term indicators may be moving in the right direction, but voters have been through a trying few years after more than a decade of Conservative governments and still know the bigger picture. Only limited progress is being made.

As in the US, where Joe Biden is struggling to take advantage of the US economic boom and plummeting inflation, Sunak is hampered by the simple fact that prices remain significantly higher than they were three years ago and are still rising, albeit at a slower pace. I'm going through it. . But the Prime Minister faces a more difficult situation due to slowing growth and weakening disinflation in the UK.

The average annual increase in prices of consumer goods and services in February was 3.4%, which remains high compared to recent records. Many everyday necessities and luxuries are still increasing at a rapid pace, including a 36% increase in car insurance, an 18% increase in sugar prices, and a 10% increase in package holidays.

Prices of everyday essentials are rising in the UK. Photo: Julien Behal/PA

Taking a step back from the annual figures through February, average prices have surged more than 20% over the wider three-year period, with even bigger increases of around 90% for electricity, gas and other fuels. Food prices, which consumers are paying attention to, have increased by 30%. This represents the same increase in just three years as has been recorded over the past 15 years.

Some of the pressure will ease from April, when household energy bills are expected to fall due to falling wholesale prices, and Jeremy Hunt's second national insurance 2p cut will come into effect. Average wage growth also remains robust. But there are countless ways in which people still feel pressured.

Next week, millions of consumers will be shocked by inflation-defying mobile phone and broadband price increases of up to 8.8%. Average council tax will rise 100-fold from April as local government is in crisis and Tory ministers refuse to tackle the problem. In a month that will be at the center of the cost of living crisis, water bills, car taxes and TV license fees are also rising. And despite the Conservatives' tax-cut rhetoric, overall tax levels as a share of the economy are still rising toward their highest levels since 1948.

Even when voters return to the ballot box, living standards will still be lower than they were at the last general election.

If banks start cutting interest rates, it will provide relief to some households, but overall borrowing costs will still remain higher than they were three years ago. Millions of households will still have to price down into cheaper mortgage deals, and interest rate cuts will only soften the edge of what is still a painful financial hit. On the other hand, rents are rising at the fastest rate ever.

Such is the scale of the financial impact from the cost-of-living crisis that real household disposable income per capita will not even recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2025. This means that living standards will still be below 2025 levels. The last general election in which voters returned to the ballot box was the first time in modern history that this has happened.

Sunak is widely expected to hold off on his decision to call a general election this week in hopes of a better moment later this year. But if the Prime Minister wants to wait for voters to feel the benefits of economic development, it may take longer than Downing Street allows.

