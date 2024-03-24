Severe geomagnetic storm could create northern lights in southern US





FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan explains the Northern Lights and how you can see them.

A severe geomagnetic storm is underway after solar flares sent plasma toward Earth, with the potential to produce northern lights as far away as Alabama and Northern California through Monday.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a geomagnetic storm alert Sunday after Sun-observing satellites recorded an X 1.1 solar flare and later a high-speed coronal hole stream , or CH HSS.

Auroras occur when charged particles from the Sun interact with Earth's atmosphere, creating what are known as the Northern and Southern Lights.

On the five-point scale of geomagnetic storms, space experts thought the first wave of energy could be classified as G1 or G2, but would increase to G3 on Monday. However, over the past 24 hours, severe G4 space weather conditions have been observed and are expected to continue, according to the SWPC dashboard.

A G1 level geomagnetic storm is the weakest and usually leads to the appearance of northern lights over Alaska and Canada. A G3 classification might allow an aurora to be seen as far south as Washington, Wisconsin and New York if the sky is clear. With G4 (Level 4 of 5) conditions observed and forecast through Monday, the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California.

TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

The extent of geomagnetic activity is also monitored by ground magnetometers, and the event is measured on the Kp index scale, which ranges from 0 to 9.

A G3 event with a high Kp index value allowed northern lights to be observed as far away as Las Vegas in December. Space experts estimate that the upcoming event could reach a Kp index value of at least 6, which would put cities like Seattle, Minneapolis, Green Bay and Syracuse, New York, within the visibility zone.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute forecasts high auroral activity with Kp-6 levels through Monday evening.

“The public should not anticipate negative impacts, and no action is necessary, but should remain properly informed of the storm's progress by visiting our webpage,” the SWPC said Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects there to be numerous obstacles in the sky Sunday and Monday evening that could make viewing difficult.

A major storm system will move through the heart of the country, producing lots of snow and thunderstorms.

Cloud cover forecast for Sunday evening.

(FOX Weather)

In addition to increased cloud cover, the March Worm Full Moon will brighten the sky, hindering the visibility of other celestial objects.

A faint lunar eclipse will begin shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Monday and last until about 5:30 a.m., when the Moon passes through Earth's shadow.

Cloud cover forecast for Monday morning.

(FOX Weather)

NOAA FORECASTS A STRONGER PEAK OF SOLAR ACTIVITY IN 2024 THAN ORIGINALLY EXPECTED

Space experts admit that it is difficult to determine the exact strength of geomagnetic activity, even though it is occurring more frequently.

Geomagnetic storms have become more numerous over the past year as the Sun begins to reach the peak phase of its solar cycle.

A solar cycle is a sequence that the Sun's magnetic field passes through every 11 years, during which the field reverses. Solar cycle 25 began in 2019 and could last until 2030.

Alaska's vast wilderness has helped create superb Northern Lights viewing.

