The Northern Lights will be visible from parts of the UK tonight | uk news





The Met Office says the Northern Lights will be visible across northern England tonight.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, this phenomenon often appears over Iceland and Norway, but is occasionally seen in the UK.

Sightings are generally limited to Scotland.

A “combination of fast solar winds” and a “recent coronal mass ejection from the Sun” could occur Sunday evening into Monday morning, according to the Met Office.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

The Northern Lights are the result of solar particles carried by the solar wind being transported poleward by the planet's magnetic field and then interacting with Earth's atmosphere.

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, different gases have different effects on display color.

Green represents solar particles interacting with oxygen, and purple, blue, or pink colors are caused by nitrogen.

Read more:Scotland's sky turns red and green Aurora visible over Iceland

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

The deep red color can sometimes be seen as a result of solar particles interacting with oxygen at very high altitudes.

Only under “harsh space weather conditions” will the light be visible across the UK. Even then, the sky must be clear and there must be little light pollution to observe the stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/northern-lights-could-be-visible-over-parts-of-the-uk-tonight-13101247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos