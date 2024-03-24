The US inflation indicator reinforces the Fed's patience on rates





(Bloomberg) — The Federal Reserve's favored measure of underlying U.S. inflation likely remained uncomfortably high in February, showing why central bankers are reluctant to cut interest rates too soon.

The basic personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy costs, is expected to rise 0.3%, following its largest monthly increase in a year. The overall measure is expected to rise 0.4%, the biggest rise since September.

That would leave annualized core price growth over the past three months at the fastest pace since May. On a six-month annualized basis, the core PCE price index would also show an acceleration. Additionally, some economists expect January figures to be revised upward following recent government reports on consumer and producer prices.

This contrasts with late 2023, when inflationary pressures showed signs of returning to the Fed's 2% target.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, after he and his colleagues kept interest rates unchanged for a fifth meeting, underscored the broader story of a gradual but rocky path to bringing inflation back to its objective. Price data so far this year has neither boosted policymakers' confidence nor undermined it, he said.

The PCE report, due when U.S. stock and bond markets close for the Good Friday celebration, is also expected to show stronger growth in consumer spending in February as well as another solid rise in personal incomes.

Among other economic releases during the shortened holiday week, the government will release new home sales data for February on Monday, followed by durable goods orders on Tuesday. On Thursday, the third estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product will include government figures on corporate revenues and profits.

Friday is a holiday for markets, but Powell will make remarks at the Fed's monetary policy conference in San Francisco in a live chat with NPR's Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

February's strong jobs report and rebound in retail sales suggest the monthly personal income and spending report should also be hot. Hiring, wage growth and increased hours worked will boost personal income. Personal spending likely rose thanks to auto sales, although spending in other categories appears lukewarm. Overall PCE inflation will likely accelerate, even as the central core moderates.

Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For a full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, possible hints of a rate cut in Sweden, as well as inflation figures from Australia to France, could shake things up for major currencies. Nigeria's central bank could raise rates sharply.

Asia

A number of inflation updates are expected in the coming week. In Australia, the latest price report could support the argument that the central bank should remain a little more data-dependent before switching to an easing cycle amid slowing growth.

Wednesday's report is expected to show that inflation accelerated in February, to 3.5%.

Price figures for the Tokyo region, a leading indicator of the national indicator, will likely indicate that inflation will remain at or above the Bank of Japan's target for a 24th month in March.

Such an outcome would keep a second-half rate hike within the realm of possibility after officials took the historic step Tuesday to exit negative borrowing costs, the latest central bank in the world to end the policy experiment.

Consumer inflation is expected to moderate slightly in Singapore and Malaysia when these reports are released on Monday.

In addition to consumer price figures, China has an opportunity to see how its manufacturers are faring with industrial profit data for the first two months of the year.

Australia's retail sales growth is expected to slow to 0.5% in February, and the country also gets consumer confidence data for March.

Thai export growth may have slowed last month, while Hong Kong also gets trade statistics.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

After the monetary fireworks that took place across the world last week, notably the surprise decision of the Swiss National Bank to cut rates, it will be Sweden's turn on Wednesday.

The Riksbank will present a plan on how to respond to falling inflation. The world's oldest central bank said it could cut borrowing costs in the first half of this year, and its forecasts are expected to indicate whether it aims for a decision in May, June or later.

Although recent inflation outcomes have been benign, policymakers warn that there are still risks of further price increases. Most bond investors surveyed by SEB this week believe the Riksbank will keep its key rate at 4% at least until June.

Hungary will make another key monetary decision in Europe on Tuesday. Authorities are set to slow the pace of cuts to the European Union's top rate after a dispute between the government and the central bank spooked investors and sent the forint hammering.

Among other highlights in the euro zone, the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, will speak on Monday.

Among the data likely to attract attention, the publication of inflation reports is scheduled for Wednesday in Spain, then in Italy and France on Friday. Together, they could signal the likely direction of eurozone figures due to be released the following week.

In the UK, Bank of England policy chief Catherine Mann, one of two hawks who abandoned votes for a rate hike at Thursday's meeting, will deliver a speech on Monday on productivity in Belfast.

A summary of the most recent deliberations of the financial policy committees will be published on Wednesday.

Several central bank decisions are planned across Africa:

Ghanaian policymakers are expected to keep rates at 29% on Monday due to inflation risks from a weaker cedi.

A day later, Nigeria's monetary authority is set to raise its benchmark by 22.75% to curb decades-long high inflation and support the naira.

Off the continent's east coast, Seychelles is expected to leave its policy rate at a record low of 2% as it continues to battle deflation.

South African officials are expected to keep borrowing costs on hold for a fifth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, monitoring inflation risks from rising utility bills and unfavorable weather conditions.

Policymakers in neighboring Mozambique could choose to cut rates again as inflation continues to cool. Governor Rogerio Zadamela signaled after the January meeting that conditions were ripe for the start of a cycle of gradual easing.

Latin America

In Mexico, February data will likely show the country's trade surplus with the United States widened further, reaching a new record. It's hard to imagine Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, leaving this alone. Also available are February labor market figures and monthly loans.

Argentina follows data showing a drop in output in the fourth quarter and for the full year with an update on economic activity in January. Most analysts expect a deeper contraction in the first quarter.

In addition to unemployment in February, Chile publishes five other indicators, including retail sales and industrial production.

Banco Central do Brasil is expected to release the minutes of its March meeting, during which it made a sixth consecutive half-point reduction in its interest rate, to 10.75%.

The minutes, along with the weekly release of the quarterly inflation report that will update key economic forecasts, could shed light on how policymakers assess a series of higher-than-expected inflation figures.

Brazil watchers will also have access to hard data to consider: the country's broadest inflation measure, the mid-month print of the benchmark IPCA inflation index and February unemployment .

–With assistance from Robert Jameson, Zoe Schneeweiss, Niclas Rolander, Brian Fowler and Monique Vanek.

(Updates with Jerome Powell's appearance Friday.)

