New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Suspends U.S. Senate Bid





New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Suspends U.S. Senate Campaign

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy suspended her bid for the U.S. Senate on Sunday, days after embattled Sen. Bob Menendez announced he would not run as a Democrat.

Murphy made the announcement on X.

“I have been truthful and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve running a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not prepared to do,” Murphy said.

Murphy threw his hat in the ring in November to replace embattled Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who announced Thursday he would not seek the Democratic nomination while he fights federal corruption charges. But he left the door open to an independent candidacy, saying he was “hoping that my exemption will take place this summer and allow me to continue my candidacy.”

Murphy's dropout paves the way for Rep. Andy Kim to win the Democratic nomination in New Jersey's June 4 Democratic primary. Kim was first elected to the House in 2018.

Although Murphy didn't directly address Kim or Menendez during her announcement, she did have a message for the state's next senator.

“New Jersey's next senator must focus on the issues of our time and not get bogged down in destroying others while dividing the citizens of our party and our state,” Murphy said. “I'm making this decision because this campaign has never been about me. And right now, I know the best thing we can do for New Jersey is come together and focus on the real issues of the moment .”

New Jersey's other Senate seat, held by Democrat Cory Booker, is not up for election this year.

Once her Senate run is over, Murphy said she will use her time to focus on re-electing President Biden and securing victories for New Jersey Democrats, as Democrats across the United States vie for maintain control of the Senate.

“With Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not, in good conscience, waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat,” she said.

The Republican primary for the Senate seat is set for June 4, but it is rare for one of New Jersey's Senate seats to be held by a Republican. The last Republican elected to represent New Jersey in the Senate was Clifford P. Case, with two other representatives from New Jersey serving briefly as appointees. Case served in this position for several terms and was last re-elected in 1972.

This is a revolutionary story. It will be updated.

