KATE MIDDLETON CANCER – LATEST: Prince Harry and Meghan discover princess' diagnosis after seeing video announcement on TV





Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly learned of Kate's cancer diagnosis through a TV announcement.

A source told the Times that the couple, who have a strained relationship with the Prince of Wales, were not informed in advance.

Several sources confirmed there was no such conversation and said it was thought Harry learned about Kate's diagnosis on television at the same time as the public.

Shortly after the announcement, the Sussexes released a short statement: We wish Kate and her family health and healing and hope they can do so privately and in peace.

Kate, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world in an emotional pre-recorded video on Friday evening, revealing she had cancer following abdominal surgery on January 14.

The mother of three said she was devastated by the diagnosis, but is getting healthier and stronger every day while receiving preventive chemotherapy.

In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: The Prince and Princess have been deeply moved by the kind messages from people across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1711317624The Princess of Wales holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

In a carefully choreographed appearance, Kate sat elegantly and gracefully amid spring daffodils as she shared her story. She said it had been an incredibly difficult few months and that she was devastated by the cancer diagnosis. The princess said she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy treatment, which reminded her of her young family. After she confirmed the names of each child and their fantastic medical team, she called all of the cancer patients and signed them up with her. They weren't alone, she assured them.

Read the full audio segment here…

Kate holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

From the dark place that is cancer, the Princess of Wales reached her prime and chose her strengths over her weaknesses. After months of heated speculation, we're feeling more than we deserve, says Tessa Dunlop. Tessa Dunlop argues that the onus is now on us to think about the role we will play in what happens next.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 22:00

1711314024The Princess of Wales is touched by Kate's support after she was diagnosed with shock cancer.

The 42-year-old said she was devastated, explaining that she underwent major abdominal surgery on January 14 for a condition that was not thought to be cancer, but follow-up tests confirmed the disease.

The announcement, which comes just a month after the king revealed his cancer diagnosis, sparked an outpouring of sympathy from political leaders, celebrities, cancer survivors and medical staff from all walks of life.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 21:00

1711310409Letters – Kate needs time and space to face challenges.

I agree with Sean OGrady regarding Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Now, let's hope that after her brave video message, the publicity wagons come to a halt and further speculations and outrageous theories stop.

He is right that this message from the Princess of Wales has been handled brilliantly by her, the Royal Family and those who support her. Now she must be left in peace to continue her treatment with the support of her family as well as the King, who knows exactly what medical page she is on as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Of course, there will be public interest as usual, but hopefully things will stabilize soon and she will be given the time and space she needs to process her diagnosis. Many of her parents will sympathize with her and her Prince William's plight. How best to break this news to her children, not to mention trying to shield them from the ensuing media storm.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 20:00

1711308609Kate Middleton: Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologizing for pubic jokes

Celebrities and public figures have shared their regrets about taking part in the online Wheres Kate? Speculation following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 19:30

1711308358Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly discovered Kate's diagnosis on TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly discovered Kate's health condition at the same time as the public when it was announced on TV.

A source told the Times: It is understood Kate's cancer diagnosis was not previously shared with Harry and Meghan.

According to multiple sources, there was no such conversation and Harry is thought to have found out about Kate's diagnosis on television at the same time as the public.

Shortly after announcing that the Princess of Wales had begun preventive chemotherapy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: We wish Kate and her family good health and healing and hope they can do so privately and peacefully.

Holly EvansMarch 24, 2024 19:25

1711306809 Views – US royal commentator discusses Kate's cancer diagnosisUS royal critic discusses Kate's cancer diagnosis

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 19:00

1711305009How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before being diagnosed with cancer

The close relationship between King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law has become increasingly evident as the royal family faces a series of health issues.

Charles reportedly drove to Windsor Castle for lunch with Kate on Thursday, a day before he announced he had been diagnosed with the disease.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 18:30

A touching post from Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, led to an outpouring of support following her cancer announcement.

Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, posted a message of support for his sister on Instagram. Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we too will climb this mountain with you and it will end with a mountain and heart emoji.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 18:00

1711301409What is preventive chemotherapy? Kate Middleton's cancer treatment explained

Chemotherapy is a term used to describe the treatment of someone diagnosed with cancer and is used to kill cancer cells, although Kate specifically used the term prophylactic chemotherapy.

She said in a statement: Last January I had major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous.

The surgery was successful. However, after surgery, tests revealed cancer. So my medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am currently in the early stages of treatment.

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 17:30

1711299609ICYMI – Piers Morgan has mocked people who shared Kate Middleton's health pubic hair after criticizing them.

Read the full story now…

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 17:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/kate-middleton-cancer-health-illness-william-harry-latest-b2517708.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

