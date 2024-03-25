Michael Imperioli knows that art cannot save us





Michael Imperioli was on stage last week when a performance of An Enemy of the People, in which he stars, was interrupted by protesters. I didn't know if the director had planted them there, he told me shortly after. The play was written by Henrik Ibsen almost one hundred and fifty years ago, but it echoes today's climate crisis. In the new revival, Jeremy Strong plays a doctor, Thomas Stockmann, who learns that the lucrative mineral springs in his small Norwegian town are contaminated with potentially deadly bacteria. Imperioli plays the doctor's brother, Mayor Peter Stockmanna, who, fearing the town's economic ruin, plots to turn its residents against the facts.

The production is designed to engage and involve the audience. Last Thursday, at the start of a controversial scene at City Hall for which the house lights remained on, Imperioli, as mayor, asked the assembly if there were any objections. I oppose scientists being silenced! shouted a man from the top of the theater. Two companions quickly stood up and started shouting about the dangers of global warming.

The audience looked stunned and a little confused. The bailiffs were obviously taken by surprise. Then something fascinating happened. Imperioli and Strong began improvising, integrating the disruption into the world of show business. I'm sorry, you have to leave! Imperioli, whose character is a stickler for parliamentary procedure, barked. They don't have a voice. We don't recognize this person! He pushed the first protester down the stairs towards the exit.

I spoke with Imperioli the next morning. He joined me on Zoom from his Manhattan apartment, decorated by his wife, Victoria, and filled with oil paintings and Renaissance statues. Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti, Tony Sopranos' sensitive and hot-headed protégé, on The Sopranos. Recently, however, he has experienced a second creative flourishing. He starred in the final season of The White Lotus and will appear in Paul Schrader's film Oh, Canada. His band, Zopa, is releasing a new album. He is working on adapting his novel, Perfume Burned His Eyes, into a film. And with An Enemy of the People, he made his Broadway debut. Our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, touched on topics like Imperioli's many creative endeavors and how Martin Scorsese launched his acting career. But he was particularly eager to talk about the protest, which had left him surprisingly excited.

There's so much going on that I wonder if we're going to go an entire interview without any Sopranos questions.

We can talk about anything you want!

Let's see. I saw An Enemy of the People a week and a half ago and thought it was great. Your character, the mayor, is an operator. He's a political man. He's very smart. One of the things I learned from watching you play a climate denier, as frustrating as their argument is, is that once you say, I don't care if what I say is true, once you play a different game it seems fun, almost?

Yeah, because you play! Many of these politicians don't believe what they say. You must be an idiot if you don't believe that environmental pollution has an effect on the environment. It's just cause and effect. But they won't admit it because, politically, it doesn't suit them. Do you know what happened last night? Have you heard of this?

I did it. Can you explain what happened?

During the public meeting, we turn on the house lights. The public becomes an integral part of the town hall. Some nights people scream. Well, someone started shouting about climate change. They were climate change activists. I didn't know if the director had planted them there, so I stayed in character and started calling them liars, using lines from the play, saying, “This is just speculation.” ! You don't belong here! To go out! No one was taking control of the situation, so as mayor, in that room, at that moment, I took it upon myself to exclude him from the meeting. It wasn't Michael. Michael wouldn't have done that. And if I had played another character, I wouldn't have done it. Jeremy stayed in character and agreed with them and just said, I understand you, but let me make my point. And then, finally, they took these three protesters out. I mean, I tend to agree with the protesters! I think we're headed for disaster, climate-wise. And it's much more urgent than I think many of us want to admit. When we continued the storyline of the play, I made a lot of different discoveries in the next scene, just because everything was heightened. It was very interesting.

Were you afraid someone would throw soup at you? Because that was my first thought.

We never know! I hope not. I don't want anything thrown at me, any of my classmates, or any of the audience members. I think the protester probably understood that I was in character. I think he kind of agreed with me. I'm not really sure. I wasn't going to hurt anyone, that's for sure. I was trying to do it safely.

How do you make the choice at the moment to say: I am going to react like Michael or I am going to react like Mayor Stockmann?

All night long, I'm Mayor Stockmann. All the choices I make during these hours are those of Mayor Stockmann. It wasn't a decision. I was mayor at the time. I'm not sure if you call this method acting. I guess. But that's how I work. I'm in. I'm that guy. I'm not Michael on this stage. When I first started producing theater, we did a play by Arthur Miller called Incident at Vichy. My friend Tom Gilroy, who is now a filmmaker, directed it. He wrote a letter to Miller, because Miller doesn't grant these rights very easily. He was alive at the time. It was 1988. Reagan was president. And Tom said, “It's important to do this play now because of AIDS.” He talked about power and lies and how Reagan ignored that. He made a comparison with fascist regimes. Miller gave us the rights. We tried to do this thing where when the audience came in, there were Secret Service guys dressed in suits with headphones monitoring people and asking them questions and asking them for IDs and all these things. We took inspiration from Living Theater and Steppenwolf, who were doing things like that at the time. So I’m no stranger to this breaking of the fourth wall. I was trained by a woman who was a [Lee] Disciple of Strasberg. I remember doing exercises that lasted four or five hours where we stayed in character. So it was just what I needed, I must say.

How does the rest of this performance go? What discoveries did you make?

My emotions became a little higher. Discovering the depth of these feelings touched me, it was fascinating.

How far have they gone?

It's life and death. These cities will be destroyed. I will lose my job, my reputation. Maybe they'll run me out of town.

It's a bit of a strange fluid state, but does the mayor feel the same way about production? That the show is interrupted, that this will spoil it?

