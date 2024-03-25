The Met Office is issuing an emergency warning for 'hazardous' conditions next week.





The Met Office has issued an urgent warning for conditions expected to be “hazardous” next week.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to drop below freezing in some areas and an amber warning for snow and rain is currently in place.

The weather warning goes into effect at midnight on Tuesday and lasts until noon.

It covers a huge part of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, Inverness and the Highlands.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and rain.

Meteorological Administration

A Meteorological Administration spokesperson said, “Rain and snow will be concentrated in highlands, which is likely to cause disruption in areas such as travel.”

“Snow is also less likely to cause power outages, flooding and community disruption,” the National Weather Service said.

Here are the Met Office's “more details” on the yellow warning: “Snow and winter weather can cause delays and make driving conditions hazardous, so plan your route, check for delays and road closures, and modify your travel plans if necessary to keep yourself and others safe.

“If you’re driving, take more time to prepare and inspect your car before you leave.

Latest developments:

Snow is expected to fall in parts of Scotland on Tuesday.

WXCharts

“Please pack essentials in your car in case of delays (warm clothing, food, water, blankets, flashlight, ice scraper/de-icer, alert tripod, high visibility vest and car phone/charger).”

It comes as Britain could expect an Easter washout with rain drenching the country.

Multiple rounds of rain are set to hit the UK next Friday night after one of the wettest meteorological winters on record, according to the latest data from MetDesk.

Heavy rain is set to linger across the country for the remainder of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with Scotland and northern and eastern England receiving the worst of the rain, but the Met Office's long-term forecast predicts wet conditions across many parts of the country. Next two weeks.

Parts of Scotland are also expected to see heavy rain on Tuesday.

WXCharts

The forecast says: “The weather is most likely to be unsettled or changeable from the bank holiday weekend into next week.

“All regions are likely to see more rain or showers at times, with drier spells in between.

“Wetter weather tends to favor the southwest, while northern regions remain a little drier on average.”

Netweather meteorologist Ian Simpson said: “Wet weather is likely to continue across the board ahead of Easter, with the usual mix of persistent rain and lighter showers as low pressure moves slowly over the west and south of England.” weather.”

