Chinese EV battery maker negotiates $1 billion investment in new UK gigafactory | automobile industry





A Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer is discussing investing more than $1 billion to build a huge new factory on the outskirts of Coventry.

EVE Energy, which employs 28,000 people globally, is in talks to build a 5.7 million sq ft gigafactory that will form one of the key parts of the UK Center for Electrification, an investment precinct in the West Midlands. It is known that.

A source with knowledge of the talks confirmed EVE's interest in the project, which could create up to 6,000 jobs in partnership with Coventry Airport, where the plant will be located, and the local council.

The Chinese company appears to be considering investing an initial $1.2 billion in the project, according to the Sunday Times, which first reported the discussions. A subsequent phase of work will expand the site, which will almost double the size of Nissan's electric battery factory in Sunderland.

Last year, Jaguar Land Rover's parent company, Tata Group, also pledged $4 billion to build an electric vehicle battery gigafactory in the UK. A factory to be built in Somerset will create 4,000 new jobs in the region.

The West Midlands is home to a number of automotive manufacturing facilities, including facilities operated by Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin Lagonda and BMW, and the UK Battery Industrialization Centre, the UK's largest battery research

Plans for the Coventry gigafactory could attract up to $2 billion in total private funding, but any investment is likely to require hundreds of millions of pounds in British subsidies.

News of a potential investor comes five months after the West Midlands Gigafactory project revealed it was in preliminary discussions with a number of leading Asian battery manufacturers over future investment at the Coventry site in October 2023.

A project spokesperson said: Coventry-based West Midlands Gigafactory is the only site in the UK to be located within an investment zone and to have planning permission for a large-scale battery manufacturing facility. We are in discussions with a number of global battery manufacturers, but these details remain confidential.

A government spokesperson added: As we transition to electric vehicles, we are determined to ensure that the UK remains one of the world's leading positions for car manufacturing, while ensuring taxpayers' money is used responsibly to deliver the best value for money. We do not comment on private enterprise speculation or commercial matters.

EVE Energy did not respond to efforts to contact the company for comment.

