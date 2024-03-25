Biden signs $1.2 trillion US spending bill, not including aid to Ukraine – Euractiv





American President Joe Biden promulgated a $1.2 trillion spending program on Saturday March 23, allowing the American government to continue financing its budgetary exercise which began six months ago.

Biden described the package, which Congress overwhelmingly passed early Saturday, as an investment in Americans as well as strengthening the economy and national security. The Democratic president urged Congress to pass other bills stalled in the legislative chambers.

“The House must pass the bipartisan supplemental national security bill to advance our national security interests,” Biden said in a statement. “And Congress must pass the bipartisan border security deal, the toughest and fairest reforms in decades, to ensure we have the policies and funding needed to secure the border. It's time to do this.

The Democratic-majority Senate passed the spending bill in a 74-24 vote. Key federal agencies, including the Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury departments, which house Internal Revenue Service, will remain funded until September 30.

But the measure did not include funding for primarily military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan or Israel, which are included in another bill passed by the Senate and the Republican-led House of Representatives , ignored.

The business community welcomed the passage of the spending bill and pledged to continue working with policymakers to advance legislation that would improve tax breaks for businesses and low-income families.

“A fully functioning U.S. government provides important stability for American businesses, workers and families,” Joshua Bolten, CEO of Business Roundtable, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with members of Congress to advance sound policies, including the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act.” »

Senate leaders spent hours Friday negotiating a number of amendments to the budget bill that were ultimately rejected. The delay pushed passage past the midnight Friday deadline.

But the White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement saying agencies would not be ordered to close, expressing confidence that the Senate would quickly pass the bill, which it did.

As Congress did its work, deep partisan divisions were again visible, as well as deep disagreements within the House's narrow and fractious Republican majority. Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to force a vote to impeach Speaker Mike Johnson, a fellow Republican, for allowing the measure to pass.

The 1,012-page bill provides $886 billion in funding for the Department of Defense, including an increase in U.S. troops.

Johnson, as he has done more than 60 times since succeeding his ousted predecessor Kevin McCarthy in October, relied on a parliamentary maneuver Friday to circumvent hard-liners within his own party , allowing the measure to pass by 286 votes to 134, significantly more. Democratic and Republican support.

For most of the past six months, the government has been funded by four short-term stopgap measures, a sign of repeated brinkmanship that rating agencies say could harm the solvency of a federal government whose debt reaches nearly $34.6 trillion.

“This legislation is truly a national security bill. 70% of the funding in this package is for our national defense, including investments that strengthen our military readiness and industrial base, provide wage increases and benefits to our brave service members and supports our closest allies,” said Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of the lead negotiators.

Opponents consider the bill too expensive.

“It’s reckless. This leads to inflation. It’s a straight vote to steal your paycheck,” said Sen. Rand Paul, a member of a group of Republicans who generally oppose most spending bills.

The last partial shutdown of the federal government took place during the presidency of Donald Trump, from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019. The record-length interruption of government services came as the Republican pressed for funds to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and was unable to do so. to negotiate a deal with the Democrats.

Greene lashes out

The new budget bill passed the House with 185 Democratic votes and 101 Republican votes, leading Greene, a hardline conservative, to introduce her measure aimed at ousting Johnson.

The move echoed one in October, when a small group of hard-liners organized a vote that impeached McCarthy because he was counting on Democrats to pass a stopgap measure to avoid another partial shutdown of the government. They had been angry with McCarthy since June, when he agreed with Biden on the broad outlines of the 2024 tax spending passed Friday.

McCarthy's ouster paralyzed the House for three weeks as Republicans struggled to agree on a new leader, an experience many in the party said they did not want to repeat as the November election approached. .

And Greene said she would not push for an immediate vote on her decision to expel Johnson.

“I filed a motion to quash today. But it’s more of a warning than a slip of the tongue,” the Georgia Republican told reporters Friday.

Indeed, some Democrats said Friday they would vote to keep Johnson in office if he called for a vote on a $95 billion security aid package already approved by the Senate for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

This action is unlikely to be taken anytime soon, as lawmakers will now leave Washington for a two-week break.

Pockets of Republican opposition to increased funding for Ukraine have raised concerns that Russia could seriously erode kyiv's ability to continue to defend itself.

Johnson's life is unlikely to get easier any time soon, with the imminent departure of two members of his caucus – Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher – expected to reduce his majority to just 217-213 in a month's time. At this point, Johnson could afford to lose a single vote from his party on any measure that Democrats unite to oppose.

