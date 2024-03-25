National security officials worry about U.S. failure to ratify Law of the Sea Treaty





Hundreds of former national security, military and political officials are calling on the Senate to ratify the United Nations Law of the Sea, warning last week in a letter to lawmakers that China is taking advantage of the United States' absence in the Treaty.

Countries that have ratified the Law of the Sea Treaty are now racing to claim international seabeds for deep-sea mining. At stake are billions of dollars of strategic minerals scattered across the ocean floor, essential to the next generation of electronics. China has five exploration sites, spanning 90,000 square miles – the largest of any country. The United States does not have one. He was excluded from the race due to the Senate's refusal to ratify the law of the sea.

“Not only are we off the table, we're off the field,” said attorney John Bellinger, who was legal counsel to former President George W. Bush. “The United States would probably have the most to gain of any country in the world if it were a party to the Convention on the Law of the Sea, and conversely, we probably have the most to lose by not doing so. not gone.”

What can we learn from the Treaty on the Law of the Sea and deep sea mining?

Large quantities of minerals are scattered on the ocean floor. Researchers discovered potato-sized pieces of rock, called nodules, filled with cobalt, nickel, manganese and copper, some of the most valuable metals on earth. They are vital to everything from electric cars to defense systems.

To avoid a free-for-all, 168 countries, including China, signed the United Nations Treaty on the Law of the Sea, which divides the international seabed.

The United Nations adopted the Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982. Often called the constitution for the ocean, the treaty codifies existing international law on freedom of navigation. He also created the International Seabed Authority, which regulates the new seabed mining industry.

President Bill Clinton signed the treaty, but it was dead upon arrival and the Senate refused to ratify it, saying it infringed on American sovereignty.

Why the United States will not ratify the treaty

Despite broad bipartisan support – including the efforts of five presidents – the treaty hits a wall in the Senate year after year.

Bellinger, who was legal counsel to former President George W. Bush, testified in favor of the treaty during Senate hearings in 2012. Although Bush was not a fan of U.N. treaties, Bellinger said that Bush supported the Law of the Sea Treaty, not only to codify access to the seabed, but also because the treaty guarantees freedom of navigation worldwide, so important to the Navy.

John Bellinger 60 minutes

In 2012 – the last time the Senate held hearings on the treaty – the law of the sea had the president's support across the intelligence community, big oil companies, major business groups and the US military, a Bellinger said. He thought it was child's play.

It failed.

The conservative Heritage Foundation convinced 34 Republican senators to vote against the treaty, saying it would subject the United States to the UN.

“The opposition was not motivated by national security or business reasons,” Bellinger said. “This seemed to me to be simply a reflexive ideological opposition to joining the treaty.”

Steven Groves, a senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, also testified in 2012. He said the United States does not need anyone's permission to mine the seabed. His opinions have not changed.

“What sane businessman said, 'I'm going to invest tens of billions of dollars in a company that I then have to exit…and ask permission from an international organization to engage in mining the funds? sailors,'” Groves said. .

He insists that American companies stay away, not because the United States has not ratified the treaty, but because deep-sea mining is not viable.

“If China wants to leave and thinks it's economically feasible to bring these nodules to the surface and treat them, let them do it,” Groves said. “The United States has decided to stay out of the game. The only American company that held rights to the seabed withdrew from the game was Lockheed Martin.”

Steven Groves 60 minutes

But Lockheed Martin hasn't given up completely. The defense giant had rights to four Pacific seabed sites; he sold two and kept two in case the treaty was adopted.

But Lockheed told “60 Minutes” that if the United States doesn't ratify the treaty, it won't be able to pursue it.

Ambassador John Negroponte, former director of national intelligence in the Bush administration, said the Heritage Foundation still stands in the way.

“What Heritage is saying is 'we don't even want to give them a chance. We have…we already know the answer. And I, you know, I think that's kind of a hypothetical thinking,' Negroponte said. “The pragmatic approach would be to say, 'OK, let's give each other access and see what happens.'”

How the United States' failure to ratify the treaty could hurt American businesses and strengthen China's economy

With seabed mining set to begin next year, China is in a position to dominate it. China already controls a near-monopoly of essential minerals on earth. He now wants to extend this control to the seabed. If successful, there are national security concerns that the United States will find itself even more dependent on China for these critical minerals.

“If they end up being the largest producer and we don't produce from the ocean at all…I think that could put us in a difficult economic position,” Negroponte said.

Since 2012, China has become more assertive on the international stage, particularly in the South China Sea, Negroponte said.

“And then when it comes to seabed mining, they’re eating our lunch,” he said.

John Negroponte 60 minutes

Unless America ratifies the treaty, it will have no say in developing the environmental rules for seabed mining that are currently underway. In the absence of the United States, China is the heavyweight of the International Seabed Authority.

“We concede,” Negroponte said. “If we're not at the table and we're not members of the Seabed Authority, we won't have a say in drafting the environmental guidelines for seabed mining. Well, Who would you prefer to see write these guidelines: “The People’s Republic of China or the United States of America?”

Military concerns over US failure to ratify treaty

Concerns about China's expansive powers in the deep waters are not just about mining. Many national security, military and political officials warn that China is taking advantage of the United States' absence from the treaty to pursue its overall naval supremacy.

Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. Navy submarine warfare officer and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said not participating in the treaty damages U.S. credibility as China focuses on the strengthening its maritime power. Shugart said China's seabed miners have a second mission: to collect information for the Chinese military.

“If you want to find submarines in the ocean, you have to know what the bottom is like. You have to know the temperature. You have to know the salinity,” Shugart said. “If China uses civilian vessels to conduct these surveys on the sly, then that could improve its ability to find U.S. and allied submarines over time as it better understands this underwater environment.”

Shugart also said China was demonstrating maritime power by claiming the South China Sea as its private ocean.

The country has challenged the treaty's navigation laws that guarantee safe passage by harassing passing ships, including the U.S. Navy. China has fired water cannons at its neighbors, caused collisions and even fired a military-grade laser at ships.

For the Heritage Foundation's Groves, that's why the treaty makes no sense.

“It’s China that’s party to the treaty and not following the rules of the road,” Groves said. “They are the ones facing near-misses with American ships in the South China Sea. The United States respects and adheres to international law. It is the Chinese who are making a mockery of the law here. And the idea according to which U.S. adherence to the treaty might somehow change Chinese behavior has no basis in reality.”

But Shugart said that when the United States accuses China of violating the law, China responds: “well, you're not a signatory…so what do you have to say about that?”

Thomas Shugart 60 Minutes

“We are engaged in a messaging competition and an effort to win the hearts and minds of the world against what is clearly our largest strategic competitor,” Shugart said.

In Washington, Negroponte's group continues to pressure Republican holdouts in the Senate as China advances. When “60 Minutes” contacted the senators who torpedoed the treaty in 2012, their opposition was now stronger than ever.

“It just doesn't make sense for a conservative to say, 'These minerals that are in the seabed are so important to the United States, we're done without them, let's put an international bureaucracy in charge of allowing us to 'access it.'” Groves said.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who opposed the treaty in 2012, maintains there is nothing in the law of the sea that favors U.S. interests.

“The United States must reject the continuing trend of ceding its sovereignty by allowing unelected and unaccountable global bureaucrats to [to] “Ratification today would be a victory for the climate lobby and global elites who feel entitled to govern from the shadows. I remain opposed to ratifying UNCLOS because the price of entry is failure.”

