US Air Force B-1B bombers on Barents Sea mission encountered by Russian fighter jet





A MiG-31 fighter jet took off from an air base in the Murmansk region to meet American bombers, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday afternoon.

According to the ministry, the American bombers approached but turned away from Russian airspace.

The Norwegian armed forces are partly reluctant to provide information about these flights. Questioned by the Barents Observer, the joint headquarters near Bod, however, confirmed that the planes were in Norwegian airspace before flying over international airspace in the Barents Sea.

The activity covered both Norwegian and international airspace, spokesman Reidar Flasnes said.

We cannot detail the activity, says Flasnes and points to the United States as responsible for the Sunday flights. He adds that the flights are approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

The operation included three US KC-135R Stratotankers which took off from Mildenhall Air Force Base, north London, on Sunday morning. The three tankers flew over Norway and Sweden. Inside the Arctic Circle, tankers provided fuel for American bombers and perhaps also NATO fighter planes.

One of three KC-135 stratotankers that supported the United States. The mission returned to Lule in northern Sweden after a flight over the Norwegian Sea, north of Troms. Screenshot from FlightRadar24.com

The US European Command has not yet commented on Sunday's Arctic bomber mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend marked the end of the high-profile NATO exercise Nordic Response 2024, led by Norway. Around 20,000 soldiers, military aircraft and more than 50 submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers and various amphibious ships took part in the training of reinforcements in Norway by the allied forces. inside the Arctic Circle in the event of war.

Finnish armored vehicles returning after the Nordic Response 2024 exercise. NATO forces in the far north of Europe have been significantly strengthened after Finland and Sweden joined the alliance. Photo: Thomas Nilsen

