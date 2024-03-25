Kate Middleton Cancer News: Harry and Meghan Discover Princess Diagnosis After Watching Video Announcement on TV





Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly learned of Kate's cancer diagnosis through a TV announcement.

A source told the Times that the couple, who have a strained relationship with the Prince of Wales, were not informed ahead of Friday's statement.

Several sources confirmed there was no such conversation and said it was thought Harry learned about Kate's diagnosis on television at the same time as the public.

Shortly after the announcement, the Sussexes released a short statement: We wish Kate and her family health and healing and hope they can do so privately and in peace.

Kate, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world in an emotional pre-recorded video, revealing on January 14 that her abdominal surgery led to the discovery of cancer.

The mother of three said she was devastated by the diagnosis, but is getting healthier and stronger every day while receiving preventive chemotherapy.

In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: The Prince and Princess have been deeply moved by the kind messages from people across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1711335600A young girl who beat cancer in lockdown with Kate's support urges you to fight like me.

A young cancer survivor who met the Princess of Wales while she was being treated for the disease sent Kate an inspiring message of hope.

Mila, from Stenhousemuir near Falkirk, Scotland, met the future queen after her photos were included in Kate's photography project during the coronavirus pandemic. She has come to symbolize isolation during lockdown after she was pictured kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansMarch 25, 2024 03:00

1711332000The king was frustrated that his recovery was taking longer than he wanted, his nephew says.

King's nephew, Peter Phillips, said Charles was frustrated that his recovery was taking longer than he would like.

The Princess Royal's son said the monarch was in good spirits but was pressuring his staff to return to work after he began treatment for cancer last month.

In a TV interview, Mr Phillips told Sky News Australia: Ultimately, he must have felt greatly frustrated.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansMarch 25, 2024 02:00

1711328400Online trolls targeting Kate for not disclosing cancer diagnosis sooner

The Princess of Wales has again been victimized by online trolls who criticized her for not revealing her cancer diagnosis sooner, a leading social media expert has said.

It comes after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories about her absence from public office.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansMarch 25, 2024 01:00

1711324800A former royal spokesman said the media speculation was the worst he had ever seen.

Paddy Harverson, previously the official spokesperson for Kate and the Prince of Wales, was asked on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg program whether social media or the mainstream media was to blame for the pressure.

Well, he said, it nourishes itself.

It's kind of a perpetual doom loop. And it's the worst I've ever seen.

But he said he would still have made the announcement in the same way even if there had been no pressure from the royal family.

(Jeff Obers/BBC/PA Wire)

I'm sure if we didn't have all the craziness and social media, if we didn't have that Mother's Day photo mistake, they would still have done this, he said of Kate's video statement on Friday.

They would still have waited until last Friday, when schools were closed, to make the announcement.

Holly EvansMarch 25, 2024 00:00

1711321224Everything we know about Kate's cancer diagnosis

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 23:00

1711317624The Princess of Wales holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

In a carefully choreographed appearance, Kate sat elegantly and gracefully amid spring daffodils as she shared her story. She said it had been an incredibly difficult few months and that she was devastated by the cancer diagnosis. The princess said she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy treatment, which reminded her of her young family. After she confirmed the names of each child and their fantastic medical team, she called all of the cancer patients and signed them up with her. They weren't alone, she assured them.

Read the full audio segment here…

Kate holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

From the dark place that is cancer, the Princess of Wales reached her prime and chose her strengths over her weaknesses. After months of heated speculation, we're feeling more than we deserve, says Tessa Dunlop. Tessa Dunlop argues that the onus is now on us to think about the role we will play in what happens next.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 22:00

1711308609Kate Middleton: Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologizing for pubic jokes

Celebrities and public figures have shared their regrets about taking part in the online Wheres Kate? Speculation following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 19:30

1711308358Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly discovered Kate's diagnosis on TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly discovered Kate's health condition at the same time as the public when it was announced on TV.

A source told the Times: It is understood Kate's cancer diagnosis was not previously shared with Harry and Meghan.

According to multiple sources, there was no such conversation and Harry is thought to have found out about Kate's diagnosis on television at the same time as the public.

Shortly after announcing that the Princess of Wales had begun preventive chemotherapy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: We wish Kate and her family good health and healing and hope they can do so privately and peacefully.

Holly EvansMarch 24, 2024 19:25

1711306809 Views – US royal commentator discusses Kate's cancer diagnosisUS royal critic discusses Kate's cancer diagnosis

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 19:00

1711305009How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before being diagnosed with cancer

The close relationship between King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law has become increasingly evident as the royal family faces a series of health issues.

Charles reportedly drove to Windsor Castle for lunch with Kate on Thursday, a day before he announced he had been diagnosed with the disease.

Lydia PatrickMarch 24, 2024 18:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/kate-middleton-health-update-cancer-william-video-b2517969.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

