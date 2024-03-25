The United States and Israel have a major credibility problem





In a difficult exchange earlier this month, a senior U.S. official warned his Israeli counterparts of reputational damage resulting from the ongoing war in Gaza. The internal memo of the exchange involving Deputy Secretary of State Bill Russo, obtained by NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin, offers a new illustration of the divide between the Biden administration and Israel, fueled in large part by the growing horror of United States facing the humanitarian toll of the conflict and Israel. This contributes to worsening the situation, even as the United States protects Israel in international forums and helps it rebuild its war machine.

According to NPR, Russo said during his March 13 call that Israel and the United States, as Israel's security guarantor and close ally, faced a major credibility problem due to the war, of the astonishing Palestinian death toll (now more than 32,000 people), of man – created a famine which gripped the ravaged areas of the Gaza Strip and a growing global frustration with the Israel's insistence on prolonging the war to completely eradicate the militant group Hamas.

Israelis appear oblivious to the fact that they are facing major, perhaps generational, damage to their reputation, not only in the region but elsewhere in the world, the memo said. We are concerned that the Israelis are missing the forest for the trees and are making a major strategic mistake in reversing the damage to their reputation.

Russo's Israeli interlocutor scoffed at the claim, suggesting that anger against Israel is more prevalent online and on social media platforms such as TikTok than in the real world, according to the memo. This view is consistent with Israel's current rejection of external criticism, including recent assertions that it does not violate international law by restricting the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spoke to journalists at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. People around the world are outraged at the horrors we are all witnessing in real time, he said of the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, most of whom have been displaced from their homes and are now going hungry. I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world: we have seen enough. We have heard enough.

Israeli officials remain unmoved. The same day, as his UN counterparts reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire and the deeper goal of a two-state solution, Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the The UN, instead spoke of the need to impose a vague deradicalization program on the United Nations. the entire Palestinian population. He said the majority of Palestinians do not want peace and compared them to Germans from the Third Reich.

His remarks come as the UN Security Council has yet to agree on a resolution calling for some form of truce in the conflict. This time, after a series of U.S. vetoes, the Biden administration introduced its own draft resolution that did not actually demand a ceasefire, but cited the imperative to achieve one. Russia and China vetoed the attempt, which was supported by 11 countries among the 15 member states.

It tacitly allows for continued civilian casualties and lacks safeguards to prevent further escalation, said the U.N. envoy to Algeria, who also voted against the U.S.-proposed resolution. It is a free pass to continue killing Palestinian civilians.

American officials find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. They provide grist on the world stage for an increasingly isolated and unpopular Israeli government, while intermittently trying behind the scenes to cajole right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu onto a different path, nearly six months after the Hamas launched its October 7 terrorist attack. attack on Israel. Netanyahu has stood his ground and recently rejected requests from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reconsider an imminent military offensive on Rafah.

Meanwhile, world leaders, even their allies, blame the United States for its complicity in the current crisis. When I travel around the world, leaders often ask me why the Irish have so much empathy for the Palestinian people, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said during a joint appearance at the White House with President Biden today. of St. Patrick's Day. The answer is simple: we see our story in their eyes. A story of displacement and dispossession, of a national identity questioned and denied, of forced emigration, of discrimination and now of hunger.

The administration has sought to pressure Israel to work toward a one-week ceasefire, allowing for a massive increase in aid, without going so far as to cut off arms deliveries to allow the country to continue its war against Hamas, my colleagues reported last week. The contradiction becomes untenable and leads to more pronounced divisions within the Biden administration.

The humanitarian situation is literally intolerable and constitutes a scourge on the conscience of humanity. This kind of thing can't happen these days, a White House adviser told my colleagues. It was the humanitarian situation that pushed us into open confrontation with the Israelis.

In Washington, a group of 17 Democratic senators tried to increase pressure on Israel, calling on the Biden administration to reject Israeli claims that it is not violating international law by restricting humanitarian aid. Their intervention comes at a time when debate is intensifying in some circles in Washington over the suspension of arms transfers to the Israeli government.

“I don't see how anyone could determine the situation in Gaza at the moment to suggest that there is an acceptable humanitarian delivery system and it is quite clear that the restrictions imposed by Netanyahu's government are the main contributor to the humanitarian crisis there,” said Senator Chris. Van Hollen (D-Md.) told my colleagues.

Separately, human rights groups Oxfam and Human Rights Watch released a joint report last week documenting Israel's alleged transgressions in obstructing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They called on the Biden administration to respect US law and suspend arms transfers, on the grounds that Israeli assurances that they do not contravene international law cannot be taken seriously.

There are good reasons why U.S. law prohibits arms support for governments that block vital aid or violate international law with American weapons, Sarah Yager, Washington director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. Given the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, assurances given by the Israeli government to the Biden administration that it is complying with US legal requirements are not credible.

But for now, Israel's credibility problem is also that of the United States.

