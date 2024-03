Details of millions of UK voters being reached by Chinese government, minister announces | cyber war

China's attacks on Britain's democratic process appear to have led to the personal data of millions of voters being compromised, ministers have said.

Lawmakers and colleagues are believed to be among the 43 people the government has confirmed were targeted in a Chinese government-backed cyberattack. The UK can impose sanctions on individuals suspected of being involved in such acts of state-sponsored interference, one of which was a separate attack on the Electoral Commission in which China accessed the personal information of around 40 million voters.

Ministers are expected to give more details on Monday, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden expected to tell parliament that China was behind the cyberattacks.

With the UK under pressure to respond, several reports suggest sanctions against individuals believed to be linked to the activities are being strongly considered.

A small number of hawkish China politicians are said to have been called in to receive a briefing from Parliamentary Security Director Alison Giles on the activities.

The Times said they included former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, former minister Tim Loughton, crossbench colleague Lord Alton and SNP MP Stewart McDonald. reported in the Times.

The four are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) pressure group, which focuses on issues related to the increasingly assertive Asian power.

It is understood some of those affected are preparing to address the issue publicly and collectively on Monday. A government spokesman declined to comment Sunday.

Speaking at the Ipac meeting on Friday, Managing Director Luke de Pulford said: About a year ago, the Belgian and French foreign ministries publicly confirmed this. [Chinese state] Sponsored cyberattacks against our members.

Other countries have privately done the same. China has made no secret of its desire to attack foreign politicians who dare stand up to them.

Earlier this month, a U.S. Army intelligence analyst was arrested and charged with conspiring to sell sensitive defense information to China.

Meanwhile, reform of Britain's spy laws continues to make its way through parliament, with the Investigative Powers (Amendment) Bill being tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.

The bill, designed to ensure the UK's investigative powers framework remains relevant in the face of evolving threats, includes measures to make it easier for agencies to examine and maintain large data sets.

If passed, it will update elements of the Investigative Powers Act 2016 which were found to require renewal following a statutory review published by the Home Office in February 2023.

