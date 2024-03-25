Every year thousands of foreign nurses leave the UK to work abroad | parenting





Nearly 9,000 foreign nurses are leaving the UK to work abroad every year, amid a sudden surge in nurses leaving the already understaffed NHS for better pay elsewhere.

A growing number of nurses originally from outside the EU are moving to take up new positions overseas, sparking concerns that the UK is increasingly becoming a staging ground for their careers.

The number of UK registered nurses moving to other countries doubled in just one year between 2021-22 and 2022-23 to a record high of 12,400, four times higher than before the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 8,680 who left last year, seven in 10 qualified as nurses somewhere other than the UK or EU, mainly in India or the Philippines. Research by the Health Foundation found that many people had worked in the UK for up to three years.

The majority of those quitting are heading to the US, New Zealand or Australia, where nurses sometimes earn much more than in the UK. Sometimes it can be almost double.

Experts have expressed alarm at the findings, saying the NHS across the UK, which is already struggling with around 40,000 nursing vacancies and relies heavily on nurses coming from overseas, is increasingly losing out in the global recruitment competition.

Dame Anne Marie Rafferty, professor of nursing at Kings College London, said the NHS appeared to be falling down the pecking order as a destination of choice for overseas nurses.

Worryingly, the UK appears to be perceived as a middle-income rather than high-income country in terms of salaries, and as a staging ground for overseas nurses to adapt to Western-style healthcare systems in the hope of better pay and conditions.

Last year, 12,400 nurses working in the UK applied for the Certificate of Current Professional Status (CCPS) required to work in other countries, a Health Foundation report revealed.

The biggest increase among that group was among overseas-trained nurses who had worked in the UK for three years or less. This short-stay trend suggests that for many recruits from overseas, the UK could be a stepping stone before moving on to other destinations, the think tank said.

According to OECD data, nurses in the UK earn an average of $46,000 ($36,500) per year, much less than those in Australia ($71,000 or $56,350), New Zealand ($57,000 or $45,000) and the United States ($84,900 or $67,000).

CCPS applications for U.S. employment increased tenfold between 2021-22 and 2022-23 after visa policy changes allowed more foreign nurses to move to the United States.

The Royal College of Nursing said the increasing attrition of overseas-trained nurses was due to a significant decline in nursing salaries since 2010.

Professor Pat Cullen, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the RCN, said: It is very worrying that more and more overseas nurses are choosing to leave the UK. Recruitment of nurses in the country has collapsed and services are suffering from staff shortages.

The possibility of losing more international colleagues when patient needs are already unmet is inconceivable.

The reality is that ongoing attacks on pay and poor working conditions are making the UK’s health service unable to compete on the world stage. Like all nurses, international nurses have every right to work in countries that value their skills and expertise more highly. It's no joke that UK nurse salaries are the lowest among 35 OECD countries.

Elaine Kelly, report co-author and deputy director of the Health Foundations Research Centre, said that with severe nursing shortages and too many overseas nurses leaving the UK, the following actions were needed to avoid the NHS becoming a stepping stone to other careers . Making it a more attractive place to work for all nurses, regardless of where they received their training.

She said brain drain was particularly worrying because it costs the NHS around £10,000 to replace a foreign recruit who has moved elsewhere.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it did not accept the Health Foundation's figures. The latest Nursing and Midwifery Council data shows that fewer nurses trained in the UK and from outside the UK are leaving the NHS, a spokeswoman said.

We take the care provided by our great nurses very seriously. That's why we negotiated a fair and reasonable deal with the union that provides a 5% pay increase, two additional one-off bonuses worth 6% of salary and a series of non-salary bonuses. Pay measures to support the NHS workforce [in England].

We have also delivered on the commitment we made six months ago to recruit an additional 50,000 nurses, delivering the largest training expansion in the history of the NHS through the first long-term workforce plan with over 2.4 billion government funding, up to 130,000 nurses. can be reduced. Staff, including nurses, will leave the NHS over the next 15 years.

