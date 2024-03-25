UK homes are the worst value for money in the developed world, says Thinktank | house





Analysis by a think tank has found that Britain's expensive, cramped and aging housing stock is undervalued compared to other developed countries.

Households pay more than in other countries but receive less in return, the Resolution Foundation said.

When it comes to housing, British households are getting inferior products in both quantity and quality, the think tank said.

The Foundation's Housing Outlook uses OECD data to compare the UK's housing problems with other similar economies.

Although national data on floor space is limited, the average floor area per person in UK homes (38 sq m) is less than many similar countries, including the US (66 sq m) and Germany (46 sq m). , France (43 square meters), Japan (40 square meters).

According to the report, Britain's housing stock is relatively old, with 38% of homes built before 1946, compared with around a fifth (21%) in Italy and a ninth (11%) in Spain.

The foundation, which focuses on improving living standards for low- and middle-income people, says older homes are poorly insulated, resulting in higher energy costs and a higher risk of damp build-up.

The researchers also considered the cost of renting any home, including what owners would pay if they rented the home at market rates, to show how the market price of a home varies across countries.

According to the report, if every household in the UK were fully exposed to the housing market, they would need to invest 22% of their spending on housing services, which is well above the OECD average (17%) and the highest level across the developed world. Economies excluding Finland.

Adam Corlett, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: Britain's housing crisis has left political parties divided over how to tackle the high costs, poor quality and low security that many households face. Because it's being debated, it's likely to be a big topic in the election campaign.

The UK is one of many countries that appear to be experiencing a housing crisis, and it can be difficult to separate rhetoric from reality. But when we look at housing costs, floor space and wider quality issues, we see that Britain's expensive, cramped and aging housing stock offers the worst value for money of any developed economy.

Britain's housing crisis has been going on for decades, with successive governments failing to build enough new homes and modernize existing stock. It must change now.

A Department of Housing and Communities spokesperson said: Building homes is a priority for the Government and despite global economic challenges, we remain on track to deliver on our manifesto commitment to deliver one million homes this Parliament. Introduced reforms to improve the planning system.

By increasing the number of homes while also improving their quality, the number of defective homes has decreased by 2 million since 2010.

Our landmark renters reform bill is making its way through Congress and will give renters more security in their homes. At the same time, an $11.5 billion investment in affordable housing programs and $1.2 billion in local government housing funds will help build the next generation of affordable social housing.

