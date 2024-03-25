United States 2-0 Mexico (March 24, 2024) Match Analysis





The United States men's national soccer team continued its dominance of the Concacaf Nations League – and regional rival Mexico – with a 2-0 victory and third straight title in the competition at AT&T Stadium from Arlington, Texas, Sunday evening. .

Tyler Adams scored a thunderbolt in the first half, and Giovanni Reyna added a second goal after the break with a difficult volley to give the United States victory with a famous “dos a cero” score and a measure of redemption after an uninspired victory over Jamaica in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday.

“I don't score goals like that all the time, but I'm happy to be able to score one today,” said Adams, who was a half-time substitute as a precaution.

Adams, who has just returned from injury to play for his club Bournemouth, added: “I always get up for the big games.”

This result allows Gregg Berhalter's team to retain their Nations League title, after winning the first two editions of the competition, in 2021 and 2023, and to extend their unbeaten run against Mexico to a record seven matches .

Adams, making his first start for the United States in 475 days, turned the game on its head late in the first half, unleashing a superb strike from distance to beat Guillermo Ochoa and give the Americans a narrow lead at the half. -time.

“People have a lot of question marks about this and that,” Adams said. “But seeing what we do week in and week out, when we have the opportunity to work together, we continue to grow.”

As Mexico fought to get back into the match, Reyna pounced on a poor clearance in the penalty area and fired a volley that went past Ochoa at his near post to double the United States' lead.

Referee Drew Fischer interrupted the match shortly before the end of the match and then again during added time, in accordance with stage 2 of the Concacaf anti-discrimination protocol, after an anti-homosexual chant was heard several times in the crowd when American goalkeeper Matt Turner took his shots on goal.

Last year, the Nations League semifinal between the United States and Mexico in Las Vegas ended about four minutes early due to chants from Mexican fans, who for years had insulted the goalkeepers of opposing teams.

UMSNT players celebrate after beating Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final.

Troubled by a right hamstring injury that required surgery twice, Adams had not played for the United States since the 2022 World Cup before coming on in the 63rd minute on Thursday and then leaving in the 100th minute due to a minute restriction.

He was limited to a single club appearance of 21 minutes between March 11, 2023 and this March 13, when he returned from injury with a 20-minute spell for Bournemouth against Luton Town in the English Premier League.

Adams joined Josh Wolff as the only Americans in the last 40 years to score their first two goals against El Tri; Adams also scored in a friendly match against Mexico in September 2018.

Still a few minutes into the game, Adams was replaced by Johnny Cardoso at the start of Sunday's second half.

“Typical Tyler, we argue in the locker room and he wants to play more. Guys wonder why he can't play more?” Berhalter said. “As much as I wanted him in the game, because I did, it's a safety thing. We want to make sure he comes back healthy because he has a lot more games to play.”

Berhalter had agreed to the minutes limit with Bournemouth. Adams said he will likely be limited to 60 minutes this weekend when he returns to play with his club.

“To come out at halftime was obviously disappointing, especially after scoring a goal and helping the team,” Adams said. “So yeah, I understand we have to be smart about the long-term plan.”

Reyna, limited to one league start this season for Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, scored his eighth international goal. Christian Pulisic's cross was blocked by defender Johan Vsquez. The ball deflected from American forward Haji Wright to Vsquez, who headed a clearance attempt. Reyna let the ball bounce and beat Ochoa at the near post from 16 yards.

“It’s good for momentum,” Reyna said. “We have been together with our core group for a while now and I think we know what it takes to win big matches and tournaments and hopefully we can carry it into the Copa America and have a good run there. “

Fischer initially awarded a penalty for a challenge by Antonee Robinson on Santiago Gimnez shortly after Reyna's goal. But following a video review of Nicaraguan Tatiana Guzmn, the head referee overturned the foul and gave the attacker a yellow card for simulation.

Berhalter made five changes from Thursday's starting lineup in the 3-1 overtime win over Jamaica, adding right back Sergio Dest, center back Tim Ream, midfielders Adams and Reyna and l 'attacker Wright. They replaced Joe Scally, Miles Robinson, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun.

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano inserted right back Jorge Snchez and forward Hirving Lozano for Julin Araujo and Julin Quiones.

The United States and Mexico will now begin preparing for this summer's Copa America, which will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14. Beyond that, they will look to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“Before we know it, 2026 will be here,” Berhalter said.

Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 in the third place match thanks to Dexter Lembikisa's goal in the 41st minute.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

