USMNT vs. Mexico: Starting XI and Lineup Notes | Concacaf Nations League Final





ROSTER NOTESSUSMNT vs. Mexico2023-24 Concacaf Nations League FinalMarch 24, 2024AT&T Stadium; Arlington, TexasPregame coverage: 8 p.m. ET on Univision, Paramount+, CBS Sports GolazoKickoff: 9:15 p.m. ET on Univision, Paramount+Social: @USMNT on X and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight, USMNT starting lineup against Mexico: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergio Dest, 3-Chris Richards, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 10 -Christian Pulisic (capt.), 13-Tim Ream, 14-Haji Wright, 21-Tim Weah

Subs: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 6-Yunus Musah, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Mark McKenzie, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Joe Scally, 20-Folarin Balogun, 23-Kristoffer Lund

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MEXICO

USMNT starting lineup numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (66), Tim Ream (56), Weston McKennie (51), Antonee Robinson (41), Matt Turner (39), Tyler Adams (38), Tim Weah (37), Sergio Dest (33), Gio Reyna (26), Chris Richards (16), Haji Wright (9). USMNT starting lineup numbers in official competition (including this match): Christian Pulisic (47), Matt Turner (31), Weston McKennie (30), Tim Ream (29), Antonee Robinson (27) , Tyler Adams (21), Tim Weah (19), Sergio Dest (18), Gio Reyna (16), Chris Richards (9), Haji Wright (7). Gregg Berhalter makes five changes from the lineup that started Thursday's semifinal against Jamaica, inserting defenders Sergio Dest and Tim Ream, midfielders Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna and forward Haji Wright. Tonight's starting lineup has an average age of 26 years and 63 days, making it the second-oldest USMNT roster lined up under Gregg Berhalter, ahead of only the starting lineup that started the win 4-1 against Canada in the CNL group stage on November 15. 2019 in Orlando (26 years, 159 days). The squad has an average of 37 selections, which constitutes the third most experienced squad deployed under Berhalter. It comes just behind the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup semi-final against Jamaica (39 caps) and the final against Mexico (40 caps). Ten of the 11 starters have appeared in one of the previous two CNL finals, with Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah having played in the 2021 and 2023 championship matches. Christian Pulisic captains the team for the 21st time tonight and the third time in the final, tying with Carlos Bocanegra for most U.S. captaincies in a championship match. The United States is 15-2-3 when Pulisic wears the armband. Pulisic is the only player to have started all three CNL Championship matches and all six CNL Final matches since 2021. The 25-year-old also earns his fourth overall cap in a final tonight, placing him tied for second for most league appearances. among USMNT players with Jozy Altidore, DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard and Gyasi Zardes. The group is behind Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who each appeared in six finals during their international careers. Matt Turner will make his third appearance in the Finals, tying him with Kasey Keller for second among USMNT goalkeepers and placing him behind only Tim Howard (four). With Thursday's win, Turner now has a 19-4-7 overall record in competitive games, tied with Brad Guzan (19-8-7) for the third most wins among goaltenders in the USMNT. They are behind Tim Howard (39-20-8) and Kasey Keller (38-16-13). All five of Gio Reynas' USMNT assists have come in the CNL Final Four from 2021 to 2024. Reyna's five assists in knockout matches also place him tied with Michael Bradley and Eddie Lewis for third in all-time, and places him behind only Landon Donovan (11) and Clint Dempsey (6). After his winning double in extra time on Thursday, striker Haji Wright makes his third career start and his first since the 0-0 draw against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 26, 2022. The midfielder fielder Tyler Adams starts his first game. since the loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16 on December 3, 2022. Wright is the only starter who has never played against Mexico before. Pulisic leads the lineup with eight previous matches against El Tr, followed by Weston McKennie (6), Tim Weah (5), Tyler Adams, Sergio Dest, Antonee Robinson (4 each), Tim Ream, Gio Reyna (3 each), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (2 each). The back four Sergio Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson work together for the second time tonight, having already started in the 3-0 victory against Uzbekistan on September 9, 2023, in St. Louis. Richards and Ream team up in central defense for the third time, having also worked the game against Germany on October 14, 2023 in East Hartford, Connecticut. Gregg Berhalter is 42-14-12 in 68 games as USMNT head coach. The United States is 27-7-7 in competitive matches under Berhalter's leadership, with his .744 winning percentage the highest among USMNT head coaches with a minimum of eight competitive matches official. The United States is 9-3-0 in knockout matches under Berhalter, putting him just one win behind Bob Bradley (10-4-0) for the second most Knockout match wins among USMNT head coaches. This is also Berhalter's fourth final as USMNT head coach (2-1-0; 2021 Nations League, 2019 and 2021 Gold Cup), tied with Bob Bradley for the most number of all time. If the United States won tonight, he would tie Bruce Arena (2002, 2005, 2017 Gold Cup) for the most final victories among USMNT head coaches. The USMNT is 23-36-17 all-time against Mexico. The team is currently in the midst of a six-match unbeaten streak (4-0-2) against El Tr, which is tied for the longest unbeaten streak against Mexico alongside the 3- 0-3 occurred from 2011 to 2015. Five substitutions are allowed at three different times. Half-time does not count as substitution time. Teams will be allowed an additional substitute if the match goes into overtime. Tonight's match will be refereed by Drew Fischer of Canada. The USMNT went 1-1-0 in two matches officiated by Fischer, beating El Salvador 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup on July 19, 2017 in Philadelphia and losing 2-0 to Costa Rica in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. March 30, 2022 in San José. Tonight, full team of referees: Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN) Assistant Referee 1: Michael Barwegen (CAN) Assistant Referee 2: Lyes Ayrfa (CAN) Fourth Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA) Video Assistant Referee: Tatiana Guzman (NCA) ) Video Assistant Referee: Daneon Parchment (JAM)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/03/concacaf-nations-league-final-usmnt-vs-mexico-usa-starting-11-lineup-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos