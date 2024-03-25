Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden warns of Chinese cyber threats 'targeting senior British politicians' | political news





Lawmakers are expected to be briefed today on the cyber threats posed by China, and a small number of lawmakers will be briefed on the specific threats to them.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will apply to the Speaker's office to make a statement on China in parliament on Monday, Sky News understands.

He is expected to tell Congress that China was behind a series of cyberattacks targeting lawmakers and colleagues and was behind last year's election commission hack that accessed the personal information of 40 million voters.

Meanwhile, three lawmakers and one colleague will hear about recent cyberattacks against them.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called the British government's accusations “unfounded slander.”

He said China is “one of the main victims of cyber attacks” and “has always resolutely stopped and cracked down on all kinds of malicious cyber activities in accordance with the law.”

“When investigating and defining cyber incidents, there should be sufficient objective evidence rather than cover-ups without factual basis, not to mention linking cyber security to political issues,” he said.

“We hope that all parties will stop spreading disinformation and effectively adopt a responsible attitude to jointly maintain peace and security in cyberspace.”

Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron is also expected to brief the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs on Monday evening, where the topic is expected to be raised.

Rishi Sunak has refused to label China a threat despite pressure from some quarters of his party.

“The Prime Minister has always had a firm stance on China,” a Downing Street source told Sky News. [their behaviour] outside.

“We cannot cut off all ties with China. That would not be reasonable, especially on issues like climate change. We need to know what they are saying, what they are trying to do, and whether they are working with their partners. And Our Five Eyes allies.

“But there is no doubt that we are taking an ‘eyes wide open’ approach.”

China's actions will come under particular scrutiny this year, along with the UK, US, India and other countries holding elections.

“I think politicians should always be concerned and vigilant,” Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told Sky News.

“The reality is that hostile states will attempt to undermine our democracy even in peacetime.

“This year marks the most voter turnout of any year for most elections around the world. I am very concerned about what will happen, not just in the UK but around the world, and how some adversaries will try to influence the outcome. .”

A remarkable reversal in UK-China relations

Matthew Thompson (political correspondent)

It shouldn't have happened like this. As Congress braces for another ominous warning about China's malign influence, it's worth taking a brief trip back to the halcyon days of 2015.

Chancellor George Osborne then landed in Beijing promising a “golden decade” of Sino-British relations.

Soon after, Prime Minister David Cameron became friendly with Xi Jinping over a pint in an English pub. It was a time when warm words and doors opened. China is starting to play a major role in major UK infrastructure projects, including 5G and nuclear power plants.

But less than a decade later, China's involvement in 5G was scrapped. MI5 has kicked out a suspected Chinese spy operating in parliament, while the Intelligence and Security Committee has warned that China is targeting the UK “variably and aggressively”.

It would be fair to say that the “golden decade” has lost some of its luster.

On Monday, we expect to hear that China is also carrying out cyberattacks against sitting lawmakers. Lord Cameron, now foreign secretary, is due to meet Tory lawmakers to discuss their concerns on issues including China.

This is a striking bolt face. Some people accuse Cameron and his successors of being naive. The same goes for Americans who have warned of threats to British national security. A more charitable interpretation is that tying China more closely to the liberal international order is worth a try.

But the Chinese have a saying: “Honey in your mouth, a dagger in your stomach.” The word was first used to describe a treacherous Tang vassal who lived over a thousand years ago. But that lesson probably needed heeding much more recently than that.

And about threats against lawmakers, Mr. Kearns added: “I was attacked with emails sent from China.

“The threat is real. They are trying to undermine our democracy.

“And without a public strategy that the whole country can come together on, there will be a gap in our resilience that will leave us vulnerable.”

Her warning comes after the Sunday Times revealed that Alison Giles, the director of parliamentary security, is due to brief former Tory leader Sir Ian Duncan Smith, former Conservative education secretary Tim Loughton, crossbench colleague Lord Alton of Liverpool and SNP MP Stuart McDonald. It came out following the report.

All of them are critics of the Chinese government and members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC), a group of lawmakers from around the world that investigates China's activities.

IPAC co-founder and managing director Luke de Pulford told Sky News the government's statement followed pressure from intelligence and security services.

“Ministers can finally say what they have wanted for a long time: that we actually have a real problem,” he said. “This is a very serious security threat.”

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:35 UK plans to impose sanctions on China

Britain's attitude toward China appears to be hardening.

Last year, a member of parliament was arrested on suspicion of spying for the country, and in 2022 the head of MI5 joined the FBI director in warning that China was a 'game-changing challenge'.

This is a far cry from the ‘golden age’ between the UK and China that Prime Minister Cameron announced together with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in 2015.

There have also been concerns about how Chinese-owned tech companies like ByteDance's TikTok and Huawei handle data.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Listen above and follow Politics at Jack at Sam's wherever you get your podcasts by tapping here.

Ms Kearns added: “What we need to be clear about is that this is the Chinese Communist Party, it is not Chinese and it does not serve their interests.”

“This is the Chinese Communist Party that wants to achieve its goals and objectives at our expense, and the reality is that they will continue to try to make us vulnerable by making us dependent on them at home, whether for data or technology.

“And they will continue to try to extract data with technologies like TikTok, and they will continue to try to undermine us by bribing our allies around the world and rewriting the multilateral system.”

