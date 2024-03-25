The Myth of the US Recession That Dropped Oil Price Forecasts in 2023





Oil prices have become very difficult to predict. This is the latest release from CERAWeek, where analysts have explained how so many of them managed to get 2023 prices so wrong.

To be honest, it's never been easy to predict the future price of oil, but the 2023 trends were so different from predictions that we may have entered a whole new era of oil forecast uncertainty. Or maybe we're focusing too much on the wrong factors when making predictions.

“This time last year, there was a lot of consensus that the U.S. was going to be in a recession and that there was going to be a significant global slowdown,” said Helen Currie, chief economist at ConocoPhillips , during a panel at the industry event. by Freight Waves. “This has created a lot of negativity for the oil and other commodity markets.”

Indeed, expectations of a recession in the United States have been one of the main downward factors in oil price forecasts. It is safe to assume that when the economy contracts, energy consumption also declines, but those who relied on this assumption for their oil price forecasts must have forgotten that when it comes to oil, There is another important factor to consider: elasticity.

Oil is perhaps the most inelastic commodity in the world due to its multiple uses. For this reason, even when a large economy like the United States is doing poorly, the impact of the recession on oil demand will not be as pronounced as it would be on other more elastic goods such as example, fashion. Related: Why Do We Still Have Investor-Owned Utilities?

It's not just American demand that seems to have surprised many analysts. Ben Luckock, global head of oil at Trafigura, pointed out during the panel that demand overall surprised analysts last year. The same was true for the supply, particularly from the United States.

On the demand side, some of the reasons this surprised analysts are easy to understand. On the one hand, the International Energy Agency has made prediction after prediction about falling oil demand thanks to increased adoption of electric vehicles. None of those predictions came true, even though electric vehicle sales hit a record high last year.

The International Energy Agency is not alone in predicting a weakening of oil demand due to the transition to alternative energy sources. It was one of many media outlets that made such predictions, repeatedly. It was too easy for people physically involved in the oil market to assume that these predictions were accurate, if only because of the sheer number of them.

On the other hand, last year's oil market was even more focused on China than usual. But perhaps she was obsessed with the wrong side of the market: economic growth. Much like the United States, China's oil demand has demonstrated stronger-than-expected resilience and growth as most expectations directly linked economic growth prospects to oil demand trends .

What's even more astonishing is that China's economy, unlike that of the United States, was never on the verge of a recession last year. In fact, it has continued to grow at pretty solid rates thanks to government support. The problem for analysts – and, by extension, oil traders – was that growth fell short of… forecasts. Instead of considering that these forecasts were perhaps unrealistic, oil traders appear to have chosen to interpret these figures as a sign of weakening demand for oil.

The offering also appears to have surprised analysts, but that appears to be a more justified surprise given that even the U.S. shale industry has been somewhat surprised by what it can do with longer horizontal wells. Last year, well productivity was increased so substantially that the Energy Information Administration joined the IEA in the awkward position of a forecaster who keeps getting the numbers wrong.

For several consecutive months, the EIA has predicted a decline in shale oil production, including in the Permian. For each of these months, the EIA forecasts were proven wrong by actual production numbers.

On the other hand, many analysts appear to have underestimated the effect of OPEC+ cuts. Last year, these numbers were deemed insignificant due to expectations of lower demand and the fact that although less oil was produced, the capacity to produce more existed.

This year, fans of OPEC's spare capacity have begun to realize that this spare capacity doesn't mean much if it's not used – and OPEC has repeatedly signaled that it doesn't mean much if it's not used. did not intend to put it into service until it noticed an increase in prices.

It is only recently that there has been talk of a tightening of the market, notably from the IEA, which had to revise its demand outlook once again, adding 110,000 b/d in its latest monthly report. The reason it had to revise its forecast was higher-than-expected demand in the first quarter due to a stronger-than-expected U.S. economy and higher demand for supplies.

This increased demand for supplies came as a surprise to the IEA, although it did not for shippers diverting from the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope. It is surprises like this that lead to such unrealistic expectations about the oil market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More important reading on Oilprice.com:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-US-Recession-Myth-That-Tanked-Oil-Price-Predictions-in-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos