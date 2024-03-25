China charged with malicious cyberattack on election commission after data hacking of 40 million voters





Rishi Sunak said the UK was taking steps to protect itself from an increasingly assertive China's “breakthrough challenge” after the country was accused of a malicious cyberattack that reportedly accessed the personal details of millions of voters during a hack. I said there is. To the election watchdog.

The Prime Minister said China was the biggest state-based threat to our economic security as the UK prepared to sanction those believed to be involved in state-sponsored interference.

Chancellor Sunak echoed language used in the government's foreign policy review, saying: We have been very clear that the current situation represents China behaving in increasingly assertive ways abroad and authoritarian ways at home, and that this represents an era-defining challenge. It is the greatest nation-based threat to our economic security.

Therefore, it is right for us to take steps to protect ourselves, and that is exactly what we are doing.

He paid no attention to the hacking announcement due to be made by Oliver Dowden on Monday afternoon, but said: When it comes to cyber, we have a world-leading National Cyber ​​Security Center.

In fact, when I travel around the world, other leaders want to learn and talk with us because they believe our capabilities in this country are so strong.

Deputy Prime Minister Dowden told parliament that China was behind a series of cyberattacks targeting 43 lawmakers and colleagues, as well as the Electoral Commission, in a major hack that was reported to have begun in August 2021 but was not confirmed until October 2022. You are expected to speak. .

Atomic energy minister Andrew Bowie said the government would stop at nothing to protect British democracy.

He told LBC radio: In fact, this government has invested a lot of time, money, and effort to ensure that our cybersecurity capabilities are where they need to be, and we have strengthened the power of our intelligence and security communities. To combat these threats.

And we will stop at nothing to protect the British people, our democracy, our freedom of speech and our way of life.

Tory MPs will receive a speech to the 1922 Committee from Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who is expected to address the growing threat.

Hackers reportedly accessed the names and addresses of people registered to vote in the UK between 2014 and 2022.

A senior government source told The Times: This represents a vicious attack on Britain’s democratic institutions. One of our responses to this is to address it very publicly and identify the causes.

Last October, Sir Cameron came under fire from some Conservative backbenchers for his soft approach to the Chinese regime after speaking at two investment events on China's global infrastructure strategy.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has urged Lord Cameron to reconsider his position on the issue. Politico called on the former prime minister to reconsider his position on the issue after reporting that he flew to the Middle East in late September to speak at two events in the port city of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A small number of hawkish China politicians are said to have been called in to receive a briefing from Parliamentary Security Director Alison Giles on the activities. They include Sir Iain, former minister Tim Loughton, Crossbench colleague Lord Alton and SNP MP Stewart McDonald, the Sunday Times reported.

The four are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) pressure group, which focuses on issues relevant to the increasingly assertive Asian power.

It is understood some of those affected are preparing to address the issue publicly and collectively on Monday.

Conservative MP Henry Smith, a member of IPAC, told The Independent the government should not be naive and must recognize the threat posed by China.

He responded to news of Chinese hacks targeting British lawmakers and election systems, saying this was sadly not surprising.

Mr Smith added: I think we need to be much more serious when it comes to China. We have this dichotomy that they are a big part of the global market and we cannot ignore it, but at the same time the way they do not follow the international rules-based system is something that we have to be realistic about and take defensive action against. to be honest.

Whether hacking a member of parliament in the UK, abusing Uyghurs or democracy activists in Hong Kong, or threatening Taiwan, we need a much stronger response.

Mr Smith said: “They are clearly posing a threat with their actions, what more do they need to do before people acknowledge that?”

It's difficult because they are now a key part of the global economy. But I take Anthony Blinken and the US administration's view on this. It is not only naive in terms of its relationship with China, but also in terms of its trading partner and the threat it poses to the international world order and democratic values.

The news comes after Britain was accused of secretly relaxing its policies towards Chinese companies accused of human rights abuses.

The i newspaper has revealed an internal Whitehall assessment that advised ministers the government would stop considering sanctions on Chinese companies due to concerns about Britain's dependence on Chinese infrastructure.

Last August, then Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was sent to Beijing to promote investment in Britain from the economic superpower. He explained that the UK is opening its doors to Chinese companies.

Mr Bowie insisted the UK had a mature and pragmatic relationship with China, adding: This means reviewing each investment on a case-by-case basis to ensure our security and individual freedoms. It will not be undermined by ongoing investments.

Rishi Sunak is now expected to face criticism from hawkish lawmakers who have expressed concerns about Britain's increasingly friendly approach to China relations.

Former government minister Simon Clark said it was time for the government to stop being naive about China.

Sir Simon wrote on social media site “We must end our naivety about China. Every time we talk about resets, new evidence of malicious activity emerges. Hong Kong. Uighurs. taiwan. An attack on our democracy.

He added, “If we blame ourselves for failing to see the true nature of President Putin, why make the same mistake as President Xi?”

A government spokesman declined to comment Sunday.

Meanwhile, reform of Britain's spy laws continues to work its way through parliament, with the Investigative Powers (Amendment) Bill appearing in the House of Commons on Monday.

The bill includes measures to make it easier for agencies to examine and archive large data sets, such as publicly available online phone records.

Labor has called for a new strategy to deal with foreign threats.

Jo Stevens, shadow secretary of state for Wales, told Kay Burley on Sky News: We need a long-awaited new strategy to tackle threats to our country, with closer collaboration between the Home Office and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. It is a strategic response to growing threats to domestic security and electoral freedom.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems said it was outrageous that Sir Cameron was only planning to address the 1922 committee and not the House of Commons.

Foreign Office spokeswoman Lila Moran said: “It is outrageous that when faced with such a serious national security threat, only Conservative backbenchers, and not all members of parliament, should have the opportunity to listen to the Foreign Secretary and question him.”

For more than half a year, MPs have been asking David Cameron to answer questions from the House of Commons. This must be done urgently by the Foreign Secretary, who has serious concerns that the Chinese government poses a threat to our democracy.

