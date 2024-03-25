United States vs. Mexico: United States wins third consecutive Nations League title





Tyler Adams scored from about 35 yards out in his first start in over a year for club or country, Gio Reyna added a second-half goal and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Sunday night to their third consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title.

Adams gave the United States the lead in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Weston McKennie, took a touch and curled a shot that narrowly escaped the right hand of diving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Reyna added a goal in the 63rd minute after two overtime assists in Thursday's semifinal win over Jamaica.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak against Mexico to seven matches since a defeat in September 2019, including five victories.

The match was suspended twice by Canadian referee Drew Fischer due to homophobic chants among the largely pro-Mexican crowd of 59,471 at AT&T Stadium. He stopped the game in the 88th minute, restarted it after a 4-minute wait, then stopped it again six minutes into added time. Playback resumed 1 minute later.

Last year, the Nations League semifinal in Las Vegas ended about four minutes early due to chants from Mexican fans, who for years had insulted the opposing teams' goalkeepers.

Troubled by a right hamstring injury that required surgery twice, Adams had not played for the United States since the 2022 World Cup before coming on in the 63rd minute on Thursday and then start again at the 100th due to a minutes restriction.

He was limited to just one club appearance of 21 minutes between March 11, 2023 and last March 13, when he returned from injury with a 20-minute spell for Bournemouth against Luton in the English Premier League.

Adams joined Josh Wolff as the only Americans in the last 40 years to score their first two goals against El Tri. Adams also scored in a friendly match against Mexico in September 2018.

Still with a few minutes left, Adams was replaced by Johnny Cardoso at the start of the second half.

Reyna, limited to one league start this season for Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, scored his eighth international goal. Christian Pulisic's cross was blocked by defender Johan Vsquez. The ball deflected from American forward Haji Wright to Vsquez, who headed a clearance attempt. Reyna let the ball bounce and beat Ochoa at the near post from 16 yards.

Fischer initially awarded a penalty for a challenge by Antonee Robinson on Santiago Gimnez, but following a video review from Nicaragua's Tatiana Guzmn, Fischer overturned the foul and gave the attacker a yellow card for simulation.

Ochoa, a 38-year-old Mexican captain, made his 150th international appearance. Seams were visible in the temporary turf strips installed on the field of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made five changes from Thursday's starting lineup in the 3-1 overtime win over Jamaica, adding right back Sergio Dest, center back Tim Ream, midfielders fielder Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna and forward Haji Wright. They replaced Joe Scally, Miles Robinson, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun.

No Major League Soccer players have started.

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano inserted right back Jorge Snchez and forward Hirving Lozano for Julin Araujo and Julin Quiones.

Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 in the third place match thanks to Dexter Lembikisa's goal in the 41st minute.

