All Senate Democrats Vote Against Banning Taxpayer Money From Transporting Illegal Migrants to U.S. Cities

All Senate Democratic lawmakers voted against an amendment that would prohibit taxpayer funds from being used to transport illegal aliens to U.S. cities, according to the Republican senator who initiated the amendment.

“Tonight, every Senate Democrat voted against my amendment that would prevent the Biden Admin from using taxpayer dollars to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to U.S. cities to be resettled there,” Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty tweeted on Saturday. Morning.

“Indefensible,” he added.

Hagerty announced earlier last week that he was preparing to file an amendment to the appropriations bill that would “prohibit federal funds from being used to secretly transport illegal aliens from other countries directly to states across the country,” according to his office’s press release.

7.2 million illegals entered the United States under the Biden administration, a figure larger than the population of 36 states.

The amendment followed recent news reports that the Biden administration transported approximately 320,000 illegal immigrants from their home countries to the United States in 2023.

“Let me avoid procedural language here. I'm proposing a vote on a very simple question: Do you support American taxpayer dollars being used to send illegal aliens into the United States from places like Venezuela and Haiti, towards America to settle there? “Cities and villages near you? If so, then vote against me. Vote no to preserve the practice of using taxpayer dollars to charter planes that transport and import thousands of illegal aliens into your states,” Hagerty said Friday on the Senate floor.

House Republicans are calling on Biden to “immediately end” the program that has sent 320,000 migrants to U.S. cities.

Senator Bill Hagerty speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, March 7, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lawmakers rejected the measure by a vote of 51 to 47. All Democrats voted against the amendment, but no Republicans did.

The amendment was included in the Senate vote Friday night to avoid a government shutdown. The House passed the $1.2 trillion government funding bill earlier Friday, before heading to the Senate, where lawmakers were deadlocked over whether to vote on amendments to the bill .

More than a thousand migrants are waiting to enter the United States from Juarez, Mexico. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

“Let me explain to you what’s happening right now,” Hagerty said on X before the vote on the bill and its amendment. “Democratic senators are afraid to take a stand on Biden's failed policies by voting on amendments to the appropriations bill. They would rather shut down the government than take a stand on President Biden's failures.”

BORDER PATROL UNION HEAD SAYS BIDEN SLAP EVERY AMERICAN IN THE FACE DURING STATE OF THE UNION

The Senate ultimately approved the spending bill after the midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown, after passing a handful of Republican-backed amendments and proposals. The Senate voted 74-24 to fund the government through September, sending the bill to President Biden's desk, which he signed on Saturday.

None of the Republican-backed amendments passed. Had amendments been adopted, the bill would have returned to the House, which just began a two-week recess, for consideration.

Senator Bill Hagerty greets during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, November 18, 2022. (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hagerty's tweet detailing how every Democrat voted against his amendment racked up more than 30 million views on Sunday, as criticism of Democratic lawmakers' votes led to online condemnation.

“This is insane!” » tweeted tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“We are witnessing the planned and controlled destruction of this country in real time,” tweeted Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and activist, in response.

Hagerty responded to Musk's tweet, arguing that Democrats are “trying to hide” his legislation.

“That's why Chuck Schumer scheduled this vote in the middle of the night (Friday). He did the same thing two weeks ago when I voted to stop illegal immigrants from being counted in the census. They're trying to hide it,” he posted on X on Sunday morning.

At least 7.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States under the Biden administration, representing more than the population of 36 individual states, Fox News Digital reported earlier this year.

A report released by the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan think tank, finds that U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorized 'covert flights' to transport illegal aliens from Latin America to communities across states -United.

About 320,000 migrants were flown to 43 different U.S. airports between January and December 2023, according to the report.

