Reform Britain: The right-wing party that could transform British politics





The former Brexit Party, whose first member of parliament was a Tory defector, is catching up with the government in opinion polls.

Most Western European countries have at least one major radical right party in or close to the government.

The Italian government is run by the Italian brothers and the Lega brothers. The Finland Party remains part of the Finnish coalition government, the Sweden Democrats have a confidence supply deal with the mainstream right-wing coalition in Stockholm, and Germany's AfD, Frances National Rally and Spain's Vox have all voted out of the election. It has considerable influence. His chances of actually leading a central government are slim at the moment.

Thanks in part to its electoral system, Britain has yet to see a party like this make major gains at the ballot box outside of previous EU parliamentary elections. But that could soon change as the ruling Conservatives are unable to bridge their poll deficit to Labor by more than 20 points.

With a general election scheduled for this year, Reform UK, the renamed Nigel Farages Brexit Party, is fast catching up with the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls. There is currently only one member of the House of Representatives, Lee Anderson. Lee Anderson defected from the Conservative Party after falsely claiming that London's Muslim mayor was controlled by Islamists.

Reform ideology has much in common with the European radical right in general. As leader Richard Tice puts it, it emphasizes traditional values, including pride in British history/culture and law and order, while rejecting mass immigration, environmentalism, transgender inclusivity and Islamic extremists on the streets.

Current national poll numbers are at 10-15%, a level that doesn't even guarantee a parliamentary seat, but the reforms appear to be turning voters away from the Conservatives at a time when they can't afford to lose voters.

right and wrong

Reform has repeatedly insisted that it is not a far-right party and has threatened legal action against media organizations that label it as such.

But there are undeniable similarities between the reforms and those across the English Channel, according to Dr Katy Brown of Maynooth University in Ireland.

She says Reform shares many of the ideological and policy positions with Europe's established far-right parties. Examples include proposals for net-zero immigration, adoption of trans-exclusive definitions of gender, and claims to fight against so-called woke ideologies.

Since it aligns itself to a great extent with parties such as Lega and National Rally, it is clear that such comparisons are not only legitimate, but also important in highlighting the exclusionary politics on which the parties are based.

The far-right label has also been rejected by European parties, which are far more openly radical than Reform. The National Rally has its roots in the old French right, going back to the Vichy collaborationist regime and apologists for the Algerian war of independence. While the Finns count Nazi advocates among their ranks, Vox has often been accused of nostalgia for Francisco Franco's fascist regime.

crossing the line

Although the reforms were explicit policies, some candidates also publicly espoused extreme views.

Meanwhile, Tice has spoken out sternly after a major Tory donor was reported to have made viciously racist and sexist comments about black Labor MP Diane Abbott. The Tories took long to condemn his comments and were widely criticized for their hesitation.

And while the Conservatives ultimately sacked Anderson, many current MPs and candidates were pushed into the realm of conspiracy theories as former prime minister Liz Truss increasingly aligned herself with extremists on the American right.

But the hand of reform is rarely clean in this area.

In addition to Anderson's baseless claims that London's Muslim mayor was in the pocket of Islamists before Reform welcomed him, there is the example of Ginny H Ball, who was dropped as a parliamentary candidate after Reform made a litany of racist comments .

Another candidate was eliminated after referring to Scotland as shit that won't wash away.

Brown, whose academic research focuses on the mainstreaming of extremist and radical ideas in European politics, warns that claims that Reformists are not a far-right party should not be taken at face value. Instead, she adds, we need to think about why these companies and other parties are trying to reject these labels.

She explains that a common strategy is for parties to try to appear more acceptable by explicitly distancing themselves from more extreme cases. It is important that we challenge these self-characterizations. Otherwise, you may allow them to set the agenda for how they are defined and perceived, ultimately promoting normalization.

future

But political normalization aside, leadership may be the determining factor in the future of reform.

During the Brexit Party era, the reforms were led by Nigel Farage, a right-wing anti-immigration politician who previously led Britain's top Eurosceptic party, UKIP. The party performed well in the European Parliament elections but failed to make much progress at Westminster level, and Farage eventually abandoned the party.

With his departure, UKIP has shrunk dramatically, welcoming ultra-racists. Meanwhile, Farage helped found the Brexit Party, which had a major impact in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

But when it came time to fight the 2019 UK general election, Farage agreed to side with Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in most seats and give the government a clear path to re-election under its campaign slogan of Get Brexit Done.

Farage then left the party leadership and was succeeded by the much unknown Tice. But some opinion polls suggest that if he were to take the leadership, he would give an immediate boost to reforms and even outpace the Conservatives.

It will almost certainly not give Farage a path to government, but it will once again make him a voice too loud for Britain's mainstream politicians to ignore.

Euronews has contacted Reform for comment.

