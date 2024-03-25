The Moscow attack proves that Russia and the United States have lost sight of their priorities





The Islamic State terrorist attack in Moscow is the starkest possible reminder that despite the war in Ukraine, Russia and the West still have the same enemies.

What ISIS-K terrorists, an Afghan branch of ISIS, did in Moscow, they did in Paris and Manchester and will do (and did on 9/11) in New York and Washington , if they have the opportunity.

This horror also recalls the fatal consequences of mutual distrust. It appears that US intelligence warned the Russian government of an imminent attack and President Putin called the announcement a US provocation. In the event that Russian intelligence services warn the United States of an imminent terrorist attack, it would be all too easy to imagine that Washington would respond in kind.

Furthermore, this attack should make us reflect on the extent to which governments and security elites around the world risk losing sight of the real interests and security of their fellow citizens, which it is their primary duty to defend. By obsessively focusing on the supposed threat to each other, Russian and American institutions have forgotten this duty.

Over the past three decades, Washington has certainly threatened important interests in Moscow and Russia's international status as a great power. But (at least until Putin invaded Ukraine and the United States supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence), Washington never killed a single Russian citizen.

As for the idea of ​​a direct attack by the United States and NATO on Russia (as Russian domestic propaganda claims), it has always been absurd. No such plan ever existed. And anyway, if Russia is really that vulnerable, what good is its nuclear deterrent? Meanwhile, during this period, Islamist terrorists killed hundreds of Russian citizens, in Vladikavkaz in 1999, 2008 and 2010; the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow in 2002, the Beslan School in 2004, and now again in Moscow.

Russia, for its part, has (to a much lesser extent) threatened American international interests and aspects of its global primacy, but Russia has never posed a threat to the American homeland or to the lives of ordinary Americans. Russia never had the capacity or (at least until the war in Ukraine) the desire to do so; and in any case, what purpose does American nuclear deterrence serve if not to deter such a threat?

As for the idea of ​​a Russian invasion of NATO, it is half a paranoid Cold War fantasy, half a domestic propaganda lie aimed at increasing Western military budgets. Meanwhile, during the same period, Islamist terrorists killed thousands of ordinary American citizens on 9/11, attempted to do so in Boston, and intend to do it again if they can; and killed hundreds of people among American allies in Europe.

This confusion of priorities has also profoundly affected American policy and American media analysis in the Middle East. The Russian analysts I know simply could not understand how, after causing disasters in Iraq and Libya, the United States and its allies could have wished to overthrow the Ba'ath state in Syria and ensure chaos and a very probable ISIS (as the CIA has also warned). President Obama).

Russians wondered how, in early 2011, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could have called for continued support for Hosni Mubarak's brutal dictatorship in Egypt, on the grounds that otherwise Islamist extremists might triumph, and then , later that year, described Russian support for the brutal dictatorship of Bashar al-Joseph. Assad as despicable, even though it happened for exactly the same reasons. The only explanation they could come up with was that much of the American establishment was possessed by a pathological hatred of Russia, and they weren't entirely wrong on that point.

Before and during the Second Chechen War that began in 1999, motivated by blind hostility toward Russia, many Western commentators stood together to avoid acknowledging the growing role of Islamist extremists in Chechnya and to avoid qualifying their actions as terrorism. Today, even though ISIS has publicly claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack, President Putin seeks to blame Ukraine.

Unless he can provide real evidence, Russian elites should reject this accusation. Otherwise, once again, they will fail to defend their fellow citizens against the real threats that threaten them. Likewise, it is to be hoped that no Western analyst will pay attention to the Ukrainian suggestion without the slightest evidence that this disaster for Russia is the work of the Russian authorities themselves.

Finally, there is the question of liability. It is absolutely unacceptable that after the American warning and the example of the appalling terrorist attack on a Moscow theater in 2002, the Crocus Hall was left unguarded. This is criminal negligence on the part of the Russian authorities, and it is to be hoped that senior officials will resign in shame or be severely punished.

But if recent history is to be believed, we hope in vain, as we have hoped in vain, that American politicians and officials will take personal responsibility for the disasters into which they have led America during the past generation. Part of it is a question of laws and institutions capable of holding elites to account, something that has never existed in Russia and is rapidly deteriorating in the West.

Much more importantly, it is a matter of inner conscience and a sense of duty. We like to think we are better than the Russians in this regard. I wouldn't be too sure.

