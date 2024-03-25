Biden administration to accuse Chinese hackers of targeting US companies in espionage campaign





The Biden administration is preparing to publicly accuse several Chinese hackers of carrying out high-profile hacks against U.S. companies on behalf of China's civilian intelligence services, three people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The multi-agency crackdown is expected to include criminal charges, sanctions and a multimillion-dollar reward for information on the hackers, who the U.S. government says are operating at the behest of the Chinese ministry's powerful spy agency of State Security, the sources said.

An announcement identifying the hackers with names and photos is expected as early as Monday, the sources said. The hackers used a Chinese technology company as a front to cover their hacking activities, one of the sources said. The British government is also preparing to accuse the hacker group of targeting British organizations, the sources said.

CNN has requested comment from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC. The Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

The moves would come at a particularly delicate moment in U.S.-China cyber relations, weeks after FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a dire public warning that another group of Chinese hackers was brewing. to wreak havoc and cause real harm to American citizens and communities. if or when China decides the time has come to strike.

During a meeting in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Joe Biden that China would not interfere in the 2024 U.S. election, an assurance that U.S. officials do not take literally. CNN previously reported.

Beijing has vigorously denied the U.S. allegations of hacking and in turn accused the United States of carrying out its own hacking operations against China.

The U.S. announcement expected this week will focus on allegations of Chinese cyberespionage rather than the possible disruptive cyberattacks highlighted by Wray, according to people briefed on the matter.

The United States is expected to identify several Chinese people as working for a Wuhan-based technology company that conducts hacking operations on behalf of the MSS, China's civilian spy agency. The cybersecurity industry knows this hacking group as APT31 or Judgment Panda, and researchers have found that hackers target everything from U.S. law firms to European industry organizations to international clothing companies .

Before the 2020 US election, hackers associated with the group unsuccessfully attempted to break into the email accounts of people affiliated with the Biden campaign, according to Microsoft. It was not immediately clear whether any of the men expected to be named this week would have been involved in this activity.

This week's announcement would not be the first time that the Chinese government's vast cyber capabilities have been attributed to contractors working for front companies.

A trove of documents leaked last month by another Chinese tech company, I-Soon, showed hacking victims from Tibet to Hong Kong. Customers listed in contracts with the company included China's police, intelligence services and military, according to leaked data.

