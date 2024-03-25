When and where can you see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight?





You might be able to see the Aurora or Northern Lights over Scotland on Monday. (File photo: PA)

The Northern Lights will be visible from the UK on Monday evening, forecasters said.

Known as the Northern Lights, this phenomenon is usually only visible in the skies above countries close to the North Pole. However, the UK has had its fair share of Aurora sightings over the past few years and there could be another one on Monday evening.

The Met Office said in a post on Sunday by “.

The potential appearance of the Northern Lights was first raised by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, which said on Monday that the lights could be seen in parts of the southern Midwest of the United States as well as the UK.

Where can you usually see the Northern Lights?

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the Northern Lights are mainly found in areas close to the North Pole, such as Scandinavia, Alaska, Greenland, Canada, and Russia.

But there's a chance that people in the UK will be able to see it on Monday.

Where and when can you see the Northern Lights in the UK this week?

Forecasters said the Northern Lights were likely to be seen in the UK on Monday evening. However, it appears that they can only be seen in areas of Scotland and that clouds, rain and even snow could hinder any potential sightings.

In the past, lights were common in the UK between 9pm and 2am after dark. Earlier this month the glow could be seen as far south as Cornwall.

The #Aurora may be visible tonight, especially across northern England, due to a combination of fast solar winds and a recent coronal mass ejection from the Sun. pic.twitter.com/Sxx4vwSvje

Met Office (@metoffice) March 24, 2024

What are the Northern Lights?

Aurora, or polar lights, can be seen near the poles in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. In the north, this phenomenon is called Aurora Borealis, and in the south, it is called Aurora Australis.

Auroras are caused by solar activity. According to the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, this light is caused by solar storms on the sun's surface, which release clouds of charged particles that can travel millions of miles and collide with Earth.

Most particles are deflected, but some are captured by the Earth's magnetic field and accelerated toward the North and South Poles, colliding with atoms and molecules in the Earth's atmosphere.

Light is a product of collisions between atoms and molecules in the Earth's atmosphere and particles in the Sun.

Aurora over Kiruna, Sweden on March 7th. (Getty Images)

Tom Kerss, astronomer at the Royal Observatory, said: “These particles impact atoms and molecules in Earth’s atmosphere, essentially heating them up.

“We call this physical process excitation, but it is very similar to heating a gas and making it glow.

The aurora's wavy patterns and “curtains” of light are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, the Royal Observatory said.

According to the Royal Observatory, the lowest part of an aurora is usually about 80 miles above Earth's surface, but the top part can extend thousands of miles above Earth.

Why are the colors of the Aurora different?

The color is caused by nitrogen and oxygen, the two main gases in Earth's atmosphere.

Different gases give off different colors when heated. The green color of the aurora is characteristic of oxygen, while the purple, blue and pink colors are followed by nitrogen.

Kerss said: We sometimes see a stunning scarlet color, which is caused by oxygen at very high altitudes interacting with solar particles.

This only happens when the aurora is particularly active.

