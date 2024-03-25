I helped advise the US government on the likely next pandemic. What I learned is alarming | Devi Sridhar





Four years after the first Covid lockdown, life appears to have largely returned to normal, although the legacy of the pandemic remains. Collective amnesia seems to have set in. Politicians seem eager to move forward and not relive the decisions, delays and deaths that characterized public policies and press briefings. Yet we cannot forget such a brutal event, when Covid is estimated to have killed nearly 16 million people worldwide in 2020 and 2021 and led to a decline in life expectancy in 84% of countries, including the Great -Brittany. Pandemics are not a one-time event. There is always a risk that something else will happen during our lifetime.

Fortunately, responding to the next pandemic remains high on the global health agenda. In 2021, I was asked to co-chair the U.S. National Academy of Sciences committee charged with advancing pandemic and seasonal influenza vaccine preparedness and response. This group was sponsored by the U.S. government to make recommendations on how to improve preparedness for influenza, which is considered one of the most likely candidates for the next pandemic. I also participated in the Lancet Covid-19 working group, which brought together global experts to examine how to improve the response to Covid and what challenges would arise in the future. These groups represent some of the world's best thinkers on global health and pandemic preparedness. Here's what I learned.

First, most governments are grappling with the 100-day challenge: how to contain the spread of a virus while a scientific response, such as a vaccine, diagnosis or treatment, can be approved, manufactured and provided to the public. In the United States, the suggested time frame is 130 days from the detection of a pathogen until the entire American population receives a vaccine, and 200 days until there have enough supply for the whole world. Strategic learning from Covid-19 involves planning for maximum suppression of a new disease until there is a tool to make it less deadly, as well as providing faster and broader treatments. I often wonder how many might have survived if governments had found a way to buy time and delay infections among their populations until mass vaccination.

But this kind of plan is easier said than done. The first requirement is to invest and create plug-and-play platforms, meaning that new medical products are virtually ready to be created once a pathogen's genetic sequence is identified. Think of it as a video game console ready to go and just waiting for the new cartridge (the specifics of the pathogen) to be inserted. Influenza already works this way, with existing vaccine platforms ready to be modified to combat a new strain relatively quickly. To speed up this process, we need appropriate surveillance in all regions of the world to detect if a new virus is spreading and to genetically sequence it. Ebola spread in Guinea for several months in 2014 before anyone knew it was Ebola and not something else.

Second, we need to figure out how to maintain the rigor of clinical trials, which test safety, effectiveness, and optimal dosing, while moving quickly enough to approve treatments that could affect the trajectory of a pandemic. Moving too quickly can undermine confidence in a medical product. This is why there is a strict approval process by government agencies, which require phase 1, 2 and 3 trials to ensure safety, identify side effects and the impact of the intervention on the immune response. and ensuring that hundreds of people are included, with a range of characteristics such as age, gender, physical health and racial background. These trials typically take months or even years.

Even if everything goes according to plan on the scientific side, trying to delay the spread of a virus, particularly respiratory, from human to human by 100 days is not an easy task. Shutdowns are an extreme policy response and leverage that many governments have used in 2020 in the face of collapsing health care. We now have time to develop better means of containment and examine how to keep schools and businesses open safely using more precise public health interventions, including knowledge of transmission (such as increased ventilation). , diagnostics (contagiousness tests) and better data (surveillance). on community prevalence).

These are the challenges experts face as we try to plan for a future pandemic. However, progress is stagnating. At the meetings I attended, the feeling was one of frustration as political priorities shifted away from public health. In the United States, President Joe Biden has been actively engaged in global health security and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has invited several experts, including myself, to brief him directly on the post-Covid response -19. However, Biden now faces re-election and a fight against Donald Trump, who has shown no interest in this issue during his presidency. Here in the UK, it seems difficult to make the case for a potential pathogen that could affect the country, while the NHS is collapsing.

This reminds me of a meeting we held in 2019 at the University of Edinburgh about how best to convince low- and middle-income countries to take their pandemic preparedness seriously. The response from ministers in these countries was that they were more concerned about providing basic health care to their populations than the prospect of existential threats. Unfortunately, the UK falls into this camp: it is difficult to make a compelling case for investment to protect against future risks, when people today face delays in life-saving treatments for the disease. cancer, long waits for ambulances and inaccessible GP appointments. But to pretend that we won't face another pandemic threat in our lifetime is naive, to say the least. Surely there must be a way to do both.

