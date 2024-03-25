UK claims China cyberattack targeted voter data and lawmakers





The British government on Monday blamed China for a cyberattack that compromised the voting records of tens of millions of people. It is a sharp rebuke that highlights the hardening Britain's stance on China since Chinese leaders heralded a golden age for UK-China relations almost a decade ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden announced sanctions against two individuals and a company linked to a state group involved in the attack, which he said targeted both the election watchdog and members of parliament. The Foreign Office has summoned China's ambassador to the UK to wear official diplomatic attire.

This is the latest example of a clear pattern of hostile activity originating from China, Mr Dowden told parliament. Part of our defense is to call for this action.

The government publicized last year's attack on the Electoral Commission, which oversees Britain's elections, but did not reveal who was behind it. It started in 2021 and lasted several months, and it is estimated that the personal information of 40 million voters was hacked.

The Electoral Commission said the names and addresses of people registered to vote in England and Northern Ireland from 2014 to 2022, as well as the names and addresses of overseas voters, were released.

The committee has previously noted that the data contained in the electoral register is limited, much of which is already in the public domain. However, it added that the data may be combined with other publicly available information to infer information about individuals that they choose to share, patterns of behavior, or to identify and profile individuals.

Mr Dowden confirmed that, in addition to infiltrating the Electoral Commission, China had attempted to hack the email accounts of several lawmakers, but failed.

Although he did not name the individuals, he included former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith; former Conservative Education Secretary Tim Loughton; and Scottish National Party member Stuart McDonald, both of whom have a record of hawkish comments on China.

Mr Dowden said British officials determined it was almost certain that APT31, a state-affiliated group, had conducted reconnaissance against members of parliament in 2021. Many of those targeted were prominent in their condemnation of China's malign activities. He added that the council's accounts had not been successfully compromised.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Duncan Smith said China should be immediately labeled a threat. This goes far beyond the language used in Britain's Foreign Policy Review last year, which said China was taking defining and systematic action. challenge.

Mr Duncan Smith said many members of parliament had been subjected to hacking attempts and described someone impersonating him, claiming to have used fake email addresses to contact politicians around the world to retract his views and admit he was a liar. Duncan Smith welcomed the sanctions following Mr Dowden's comments, but likened the Deputy Prime Minister's announcement to an elephant giving birth to a mouse.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We have been very clear that the current situation is one in which China is increasingly assertive abroad and acting more authoritarian at home, an era-defining challenge and the greatest state-based threat to our economic security. .

Election Commission Chairman John Pullinger said the hacking incident would not affect how people register, vote and participate in the democratic process. But he added in a statement that the announcement highlights the international threats facing Britain's democratic processes and institutions and that the committee remains alert to the risks.

Tensions between the UK and China have risen in recent years due to Chinese threats to British security and concerns about human rights. Under pressure from the United States, Britain announced plans to scale back Chinese telecom giant Huawei's role in its 5G network in 2020.

Britain then criticized the new national security law in Hong Kong, a former British colony, as violating the terms of the handover agreement between London and China. The government provided visas to about 350,000 Hong Kong residents holding British overseas passports, and about 160,000 people emigrated by 2023.

Last September, police arrested a 28-year-old British researcher in parliament on suspicion of working for the Chinese government. The man, who has denied being a spy, has collaborated with high-profile lawmakers, including the government's current security minister, Tom Tugendhat, on China policy, raising concerns about a possible security breach.

The arrest of the researcher, who is not believed to have been linked to the cyberattack, widened a rift within the ruling Conservative Party over how London should work with an increasingly assertive Beijing.

David Cameron, the current Foreign Secretary, was Prime Minister at a time when the UK was building close commercial ties with China. At a press conference with President Xi Jinping in 2015, he hailed a golden era in UK-China relations.

Prime Minister Cameron, who has since stepped up his rhetoric on China, was expected to brief Conservative lawmakers on the allegations later on Monday. But there is pressure from some within the party to go further. It is abundantly clear that China is a hostile nation and poses an unprecedented threat to our national security, former Interior Secretary Suella Braverman told Congress.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian dismissed reports of Chinese hacking as fake news.

When investigating and judging the nature of cyber incidents, there must be appropriate objective evidence, not politicizing cybersecurity issues and slandering other countries without factual basis, Mr. Lin said.

Christopher Buckley contributed reporting.

