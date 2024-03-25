US abstains from UN Security Council resolution on Gaza





Today, the United States abstained on UN Security Council Resolution 2728. This abstention, which follows the veto by Russia and China of our comprehensive draft resolution in the Council, reaffirms the American position according to which a ceasefire, whatever its duration, is part of the framework of an agreement to release the hostages in Gaza. Although we do not agree with all the provisions included in this text, the adjustments made by the authors of the resolutions in recent days are consistent with our principled position that any ceasefire text must be accompanied by 'a text on the release of the hostages. This resolution further explicitly recognizes the painstaking and ongoing negotiations by the governments of Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the United States to secure such a release in the context of a ceasefire, which would create also space to deploy more life-saving humanitarian aid. assistance to Palestinian civilians and build something more lasting.

Because the final text does not contain key terms that we consider essential, including a condemnation of Hamas, we could not support it. This failure to condemn Hamas is particularly difficult to understand, days after the world once again witnessed the horrific acts committed by terrorist groups.

We reiterate the need to accelerate and sustain the delivery of humanitarian assistance through all available land, sea and air routes. We continue to discuss with our partners the path forward to create a Palestinian state with real security guarantees enabling Israel to establish long-term peace and security.

As evidenced by my recent travels to the region, we have worked closely with our Arab partners to achieve these important results. We are also working with Israel to ensure that the events of October 7 will not occur again, that its security needs are met, and that it is further integrated into a safer and more prosperous region. There is consensus on these priorities: a ceasefire, the release of hostages, increased humanitarian aid and a clear path forward. Most importantly, there is growing consensus on the measures needed to achieve these priorities. We will continue our close collaboration with our regional partners to achieve these common goals.

